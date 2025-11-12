Mead thrower Simon Rosselli signs letter of intent with Oregon

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Simon Rosselli’s father remembers what a track coach told him after his son’s sophomore year throwing discus and shot put.

“You’re going to see the world because of him,” Spokane Colleges throws coach Ryan Weidman said.

That journey officially began Wednesday morning. During a signing ceremony at Mead High School, Rosselli inked his name to a letter of intent to the University of Oregon.

He’s headed to Tracktown USA in Eugene, Oregon.

It’s as good a scholarship as a track athlete can receive including an NIL component. Oregon is affiliated with Nike.

“It was a really tough decision. It was close with all of them,” Rosselli said. “They were close and familiar.”

It’s been a busy fall for Rosselli. He took all seven of his visits on consecutive weekends while sprinkling in a pair of workouts each week at the Ironwood Throws facility in Rathdrum.

“It hasn’t been the best training because I’ve been so tired from traveling,” Rosselli said. “But I’ve still found a way to put some work in.”

Rosselli, who carries a 3.969 grade-point average, plans to major in sports business.

Another draw to Oregon was iconic Hayward Field.

“It’s historic, and it’s the best (college) track program,” Rosselli said.

Weidman attended the signing event. He made a bold prediction.

“In my opinion, he makes the Olympic team for 2028,” Weidman said of the Summer Games that will be held in Los Angeles.

That might be getting ahead of things at the moment. This much is true – Rosselli is the top thrower in the nation. He finished last spring with the third-longest throw in the discus – 218 feet, 7 inches.

Rosselli has set the bar high for next spring.

“I want to break the national (high school) record,” Rosselli said.

The record he is chasing is 236-5.

“I’ve thrown it in practice,” Rosselli said.

Mead coach James Lehr thinks anything is possible for Rosselli.

“He’s worked so hard to get where he wants to be,” Lehr said. “It’s clear that his hard work has paid off and he’s found his spot.”

Lehr wonders what Rosselli could throw with all the pressure of signing off his shoulders now.

“He put up some marks last year that were just incredible,” Lehr said. “I’m sure he’s not slowing down. He’s just going to keep throwing it further and further.”