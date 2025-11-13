Disney on Ice returns to Spokane Arena, this time with a focus on dance and tech

Disney on Ice skaters perform “The Circle of Life” from “The Lion King.” Ensemble performer Jaden Schwab, of Saint Paul, Minn., plays a giraffe in this number. (Courtesy of Geo Rittenmyer)

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Disney on Ice is returning to the Spokane Arena with a new show that brings the magic to new heights while focusing on audience experience.

Jaden Schwab’s role within Disney on Ice is known as an “ensemble performer,” somebody who can skate and act as a part of multiple different performances throughout the show. But before he was traveling the world, he was growing up in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Schwab has spent most of his life on the ice, and like many from the “land of 10,000 lakes,” he grew up playing hockey. Although, he will be the first to admit the sport itself wasn’t necessarily meant for him.

“I honestly didn’t chase the puck all that much,” Schwab said. “I didn’t know figure skating was a thing at first.”

When Schwab’s sister began to take on figure skating, he soon fell in love with the dynamic sport of acrobatics on ice and never looked back. He continued to progress as a competitive singles skater before doing pairs skating at the national level.

Now, as an ensemble performer with Disney on Ice, Schwab is often part of the grand opening number, a giraffe in “The Lion King,” and as kitchen staff chasing Sebastian the crab during his heralding escape in “The Little Mermaid.” Performing as so many different characters throughout the night can be a tad chaotic, but Schwab has found himself thoroughly enjoying the roles.

“For me, it’s all about adaptability and being prepared for each show,” Schwab said. “Being able to go all around to match different roles across the ensemble is so fun for me.”

This somewhat recent shift has proved to not only be a natural fit for Schwab, but also easier in some ways. Throughout most of his competitive figure skating career he would compete with music, but without any lyrics as it normally wasn’t allowed. Schwab was often telling a story almost purely by means of physical expression on the ice, and it was one of his favorite aspects of skating.

“In competitive figure skating, you always were performing in the sense that you’re trying to make a narrative,” Schwab said. “It was a wonderful skillset that brought me into Disney on Ice.”

For nearly a year Schwab has been in a new city almost every week while seeing the sights and exploring a variety of places and cultures. He recently got to explore downtown Seattle and Pike Place Market, one of his favorite experiences on tour so far.

This new tour, Disney on Ice Presents Let’s Dance!, explores the beloved worlds of films like “Frozen 2,” “The Lion King,” “Moana” and more with a new sense of approach – technology. Bringing high tech to each city that not only expands upon Disney on Ice, but brings the magic closer to the crowd, is of upmost importance. This is done with a mobile center stage that elevates performers over 12 feet above the ice, a large LED video screen that keeps every audience member connected, and dynamic special effects.

“We’re able to actually bring more of the magic directly to the stage,” Schwab said.