Five potential candidates for WSU’s open athletic director position

PULLMAN – Times are changing at Washington State.

A little more than six months after taking over as university president, Elizabeth Cantwell decided to part ways with athletic director Anne McCoy, which was announced Tuesday afternoon. After being hired on a full-time basis in June 2024, McCoy’s tenure lasted less than 18 months.

By all indications, Cantwell is looking to start anew at the top of the Cougars’ athletic department, which is beginning a new era. The new Pac-12 launches next year, and it is no guarantee that WSU will be the biggest fish, despite being one of the two holdovers from the traditional conference.

With that in mind, Cantwell is looking for a new AD. Here are a few potential candidates.

Bryan Blair, Toledo AD

When Blair became the Toledo athletic director in May 2022, he had just come from WSU, where he worked as deputy AD and chief operating officer for four years. In Pullman, he managed the school’s Nike contract, served as the chief diversity officer in athletics and oversaw the development of WSU’s athletic strategic plan. During his tenure, the Cougs doubled yearly fundraising to more than $30 million and secured 50 of the top 70 largest gifts in program history.

That looms particularly large at the moment. The Cougars have some serious ground to make up in the fundraising department, which seems to be a top priority for Cantwell. Blair has a proven track record on that front.

Since Blair took the job at Toledo, the Rockets have won Mid-America Conference championships in football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, women’s cross country, men’s tennis and women’s tennis – the first school in the history of the FBS to win league titles in those six sports in one season.

The Toledo football team went on to win the Boca Raton Bowl, becoming the first Rocket team to win a MAC title and a bowl game in 21 years. The Rockets’ women’s hoops team defeated No. 5 seed and Big 12 champion Iowa State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Rockets’ first win in the NCAAs in 27 years.

Tyler Mariucci, Fresno State senior associate athletics director for development

Mariucci’s name has not floated around social media, but maybe it should.

After five years at Fresno State, which is joining the new Pac-12 next year, Mariucci’s biggest achievements have centered around fundraising – maybe the biggest issue facing Cantwell and WSU at the moment. According to the Bulldogs, he has played a key role in driving back-to-back record-breaking fundraising years, generating more than $21 million in support. That includes an all-time high in seven-figure gifts directed toward strategic initiatives and capital projects. Overall fundraising has increased nearly 40%, per the school.

On top of that, Mariucci knows what it takes to help a program succeed in a new landscape. His last job was at Cal Baptist, which began its first season at the Division I level in 2022. That season, CBU earned several team and individual championships and NCAA berths. Mariucci helped generate more than $2M in fundraising, the highest annual total in program history, while also locking down multiple $1M-plus gifts across his time at CBU.

He helped CBU transition to Division I. He is currently helping Fresno State transition to the Pac-12. With years of prior experience to wit, including administrative jobs at Maryland and San Diego, San Diego State, why couldn’t he do the same at WSU?

Jalen Dominguez, New Mexico deputy athletic director, chief revenue officer

The main focuses of Dominguez, who has been at UNM since 2016, have involved the financial side of things. During his tenure, Dominguez has helped secure more than $40 million for UNM athletics, including multiple leadership gifts. Per the school, Dominguez played a key role in the restructure of the Lobo Club (similar to WSU’s Cougar Athletic Fund) and has led the team in breaking year-high fundraising goals.

One risk with Dominguez might involve his youth. He earned his bachelor’s from New Mexico State in 2008, which would put him around 40. Would Cantwell see that as a roll of the dice? Or an opportunity to inject energy into the Cougars’ athletic department?

Leon Costello, Montana State AD

Under Costello’s watch, the Bobcats’ football and men’s and women’s hoops teams have soared in recent years. Last year, the men’s basketball team captured its third straight Big Sky Tournament title, the women’s basketball team made the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and the football team has made the FCS national championship twice in the last four years, including a semifinal appearance in 2022.

All of which is great, but here is the more relevant part for WSU: In Costello’s tenure, giving to the athletic department has nearly tripled, going from $1.1M to almost $3M, which includes a $500K night at an MSU gala. Concurrently, more than $50 million has been raised for new or renovated athletic facilities, according to MSU.

Costello may not have many ties to the state of Washington or the northwest, but he is coming up on the nine-year anniversary of his start date as MSU AD. Would he be interested in a promotion in Pullman?

Diana Saubau, Maryland senior deputy athletic director

A long shot, to be sure, but at the very least a name worth mentioning. Saubau was previously the athletic director at Utah State, where Cantwell worked as president for about a year. The two share a connection.

Saubau was a key player in facilitating Utah State’s invitation to the Pac-12, and with the Aggies, she launched a $125M fundraising campaign, which was the largest and most ambitious fundraising effort in school history. She also played a key role in the school’s first comprehensive capital campaign, which went on to raise more than $29M.

But for WSU, this may be a pipe dream. At Maryland, Saubau is making more than $600,000, more than double McCoy’s 2024 salary, which was about $244,000, according to state records. The Cougars might be able to offer more this time around, especially as the financial picture around the new Pac-12 comes into focus, but the number could still land below what Saubau is currently making.