Pakistan army chief gets more powers, immunity for life

By Tooba Khan and Khalid Qayum Bloomberg News

Pakistan has granted lifelong immunity to Field Marshal Asim Munir, in a move that would further entrench the military’s grip on power in the nuclear-armed nation.

The upper house of parliament approved the constitutional amendment bill on Thursday expanding Munir’s control over the military branches. It also gave the prime minister authority to appoint or remove the judges of the top court and establishes a new Federal Constitutional Court, steps seen as significantly curtailing the powers of the judiciary.

Munir is widely seen as the nation’s most powerful leader, and Pakistan’s army wields the final word on critical matters from foreign policy to internal politics and the economy. The military’s influence has grown in recent years, especially after a brief conflict with India in May that led to Munir’s promotion from four-star general to the nation’s second-ever field marshal.

The changes are likely to erode the civilian authority in the South Asian country ruled by the military for about half of the time since its independence in 1947, the opposition parties and analysts said.

“The ruling party’s survival is on military’s support and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ceded more space to the military than any other leader,” according to Hassan Askari Rizvi, a Lahore-based political analyst. Sharif “has been showing off that he has the military’s support.”

The premier said the move would strengthen national unity, amid protests by the opposition parties led by jailed former premier Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf, which vowed to reverse the changes when in power. The bill was approved by lower house, or National Assembly, on Wednesday and ratified by President Asif Ali Zardari to become a law after the Senate approval.

Munir has spearheaded efforts to improve Pakistan’s relations with the U.S., and President Donald Trump recently called him his “favorite Field Marshal.”

Pakistani leaders have repeatedly praised Trump for his role during the conflict with India in May, crediting him with brokering a ceasefire between the nuclear-armed neighbors. India has consistently denied the U.S. helped secure the truce, while Islamabad nominated Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Pakistan’s security relations with the U.S. have wavered from periods of close cooperation to chilly ties. The U.S. over multiple administrations, meanwhile, has cultivated India as a regional partner and a bulwark against a more assertive China.

The move to expand Munir’s power comes as regional tensions rise following deadly explosions in the capitals of India and Pakistan within 24 hours of each other that killed at least 20 people and injured many more.

The constitutional amendment “could further strengthen the power of the armed forces, which already arguably enjoy more power than during any other period of non-military rule,” Michael Kugelman, a non-resident senior fellow at Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, said before the bill was passed.

The nation’s constitutional history has seen numerous amendments, each shifting the balance of power. The changes are part of longstanding efforts for balanced civil-military relations, said Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar this week.