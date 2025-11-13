Trump administration sues California over new redistricting maps

By Mike Scarcella, Jan Wolfe and Christian Martinez Reuters

Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday sued California over its new redistricting maps after a ballot measure adopting new congressional districts passed last week, according to documents filed in federal court.

The measure could give the Democratic-led U.S. state five more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and was aimed as a counterweight to Republican efforts to give their party more congressional seats in Texas and elsewhere amid a push by Trump.

The Justice Department intervened as a plaintiff in a November 5 lawsuit by the California Republican Party and 19 registered voters in the state. The case challenges California’s ballot initiative Proposition 50, which passed earlier this month. The measure was a response to Republican-led Texas redrawing its congressional map.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in a post on the social media platform X on Thursday chided California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom over what she called “his brazen Proposition 50 redistricting power grab.”