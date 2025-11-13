Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christian J. Robinson, of Connell,Wash., and Hannah V. Hornbaker, of Spokane.

Antoine C. English and Bria N. Schwald, both of Spokane.

Michael F. Bisson and Sarah B. Percy, both of Medical Lake.

Michael S. Burdick and Karrie L. Thomson, both of Spokane.

Heaven M. Jenks and Tiabrie D. Durbin, both of Spokane.

David H. Beddow, of Spokane, and Adele Jamalzei, of Pullman.

Scott B. Winslow, of Otis Orchards, and Kristen M. Matthews, of Spokane.

Trenton H. Lyman and Haidyn E. Minick, both of Colbert.

Jordan T. Vestal and Chyrsten R. Jacobs, both of Spokane.

Jay C. Golden and Jessica L. Antos, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Square LLC v. Anna Friedlander, restitution of premises.

Rustic Ridge LLC v. Constance Rudolph, restitution of premises.

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Derek Boyer, restitution of premises.

CSC Riverton Realty LLC v. Alexzander Pettyjohn Fackler, et al., restitution of premises.

Julianne Hartling v. Cathy Wright, et al., restitution of premises.

Randy Leaver v. Mike Jackson, et al., restitution of premises.

Boulder Apartments LLC v. Holly Haynes, et al., restitution of premises.

Howard K. Hoefs v. Bonnie J. Rogers, complaint.

Meghan McBroom v. William Miller, complaint for damages.

A.S. v. Community, Counseling and Correctional Services Inc., complaint.

Kevin Wurn and Emeishia Wurn v. State of Washington, Department of Children, Youth and Families, Court-appointed Special Advocates, Dana Syrett, Allison Sandeen, Frank Cricchio, Tiffany Labish, Touathe Vue and Elizabeth Szombathy, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bawden, Meagan M. D. and Staples, Tyler J.

Taylor, Sara D. and Travis A.

Smith, David W. and Danielle

McReynolds, Mary M. and Burggraaf, Marvin R.

Chernoff, Larissa and Cordova, Ammon D.

Neevel, Tami-Jo M. and James R.

Melius, Tracy and Wesley

Anzalone, Leah and Steven

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

Nicholas R. Fagerland, 29; 41 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jesse Brasher, 25; $60 restitution, 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree theft.

Amber R. Gette, 41; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and vehicle theft.

Masijah M. Daniels, 25; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Thomas D. Garcia, 27; 72 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree domestic assault, unlawful domestic imprisonment, unlawful imprisonment and two counts of harassment.

Ernesto M. Garcia-Flores, 33; 33 days in jail with credit given for 33 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Rebekah G. Nicholson, 37; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Gena R. Belger, 47; eight days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Armando C. Castaneda, 27; one day in jail, reckless endangerment.

Daveyon C. Davis, 46; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Gary L. Day, 34; 30 days in jail, first-degree negligent driving and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Nicholas G. Duckett, 46; 14 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and failure to transfer title within 45 days.

Kim Emos, 36; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Jesus M. Guerena, 43; 45 days in jail, protection order violation.

Kevin E. Simpson, 62; $500 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Bridget J. Parker, 32; 30 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling and resisting arrest.

Lacey A. Picard, 35; 10 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Michael J. Powderface, 61; 60 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Edward F. Ramey, 20; 20 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Michael A. Ross, 38; 106 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Jacob D. M. Severson, 45; 13 days in jail, third-degree theft and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Daniel J. Utter, 39; 20 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Terry M. Vranjes, 47; 364 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Jamison A. Wahl, 34; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Michael J. Wilson, 37; 180 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Conner J. Barsness, 20; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Shane J. Bitar, 33; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, second-degree driving with a suspended license amended to third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Taira M. Baxter, 41; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, third-degree theft.

Zachary S. Bennet, 40; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, second-degree criminal trespassing and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Mary M. Daniels, 61; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, second-degree driving with a suspended license amended to third-degree driving with a suspended license.