Sierra Nevada wildfire spreads rapidly

By Andrew Pridgen SFGate

A wildfire near Crowley Lake on the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada broke out midday Thursday and is rapidly spreading in southern Mono County, less than 20 miles south of Mammoth Mountain.

The Pack Fire ignited shortly after noon on Thursday, according to Cal Fire. As of Friday morning, the fire has burned approximately 3,400 acres about a quarter mile from the lake with 5% containment.

The fire is burning close to U.S. 395, which is closed in the area, and McGee Creek Road. Evacuation orders remain in place in the region for McGee Creek and Long Valley. Other neighboring communities, including Crowley Lake and Aspen Springs, are under evacuation warning. Reports of damage to at least 15 structures surfaced Friday morning.

While much of the Sierra is experiencing winter storm conditions, the region where the fire is burning is under cloud cover and facing severe winds, making conditions extra difficult for those fighting the fire.

Alison Hesterly, a spokesperson for Cal Fire, said crews are having a difficult time fighting the blaze with “sustained winds upwards of 20-30 mph.”

“That and the inclement weather is not allowing aircraft to fly in,” she continued. “It is challenging conditions for the firefighters.”

Hesterly said crews are unable to tell the difference between the smoke from the fire and the cloud cover when looking at satellite maps.

Thursday’s fire comes as dry and warm weather forces ski resorts across the Sierra Nevada to delay their opening days.

While much of the Sierra Nevada’s high fire season is behind it, with prescribed burns even taking place in the Lake Tahoe Basin, Hesterly said this part of the region is actually just now entering its high fire season.

“It’s not entirely unusual for this area,” Hesterly said of a wildfire sparking during this time of year. ” Inyo and Mono counties’ fire season begins in November and runs through February and March.”

As of Thursday afternoon, there is no precipitation in the area, according to Hesterly.

Multiple agencies have joined Cal Fire, including the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Long Valley Fire Protection District and Mono County Sheriff’s Office.