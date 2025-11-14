Things to watch: Eastern Washington seniors prepare for final home game

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

On the Eastern Washington football team, there is a group that watches film beyond the scope expected by position coaches. Nolan Ulm referred to them Tuesday as “the grinders.”

About two months ago, Jake Schakel started coming to those meetings, and Ulm pulled him aside.

“You’re ready,” the sixth-year senior said he told the redshirt freshman quarterback. “This team is going to need you before you might think that it does, and you’ve done the work.”

Ulm admitted this week that he had no idea, of course, when that would be. But last week in a near-upset of Montana, Schakel sparked the passing game and racked up 451 passing yards on 43 of 63 attempts.

“He was ready for that moment because of his process up to that point, so I was proud of him,” Ulm said. “He embodies what this program is all about.”

With redshirt sophomore quarterback Nate Bell sidelined again this week against Northern Colorado and possibly the one after at Cal Poly as well, what remains of this season will serve as a peek into what Schakel can do at the game’s most important position.

Schakel’s play – and that of the offense around him – is something to watch when the Eagles (4-6, 3-3 Big Sky) and Bears (3-7, 1-5) kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney.

Here are three more things to watch:

1. Can the Eagles put their foot on the gas and run away with this one? Eastern’s three most recent victories have all come by eight points or fewer, relying on an improved defense to hold off opponents even as its offense endured fits and starts.

But the Eagles showed in the second half against Montana that they can move the ball – their 479 yards of offense were their second-most of the season, shy only of their 597 in a 52-31 victory over Western Illinois – and Schakel’s ability to throw the ball was a major factor in their near-comeback against the unbeaten Grizzlies.

Even Northern Colorado head coach Ed Lamb said this week that he noticed steady improvement in how the Eagles have played. There is little evidence to suggest the Eagles are content with four victories this season, even if the playoffs are out of reach.

An early two-touchdown lead feels feasible, especially considering the Eagles beat the Bears 43-15 in Greeley last year.

2. Which seniors shine? This is the final home game for nearly two dozen Eastern Washington players, and possibly more, depending on whether underclassmen choose to transfer.

Sixth-year senior cornerback DaJean Wells reflected on the significance of this game on Tuesday, something he admitted he had only recently considered.

“You don’t really think about it until it’s here,” Wells said of the end of his playing career. “Yesterday, I was like, ‘Wow, look how many games I’ve played on the red for six years.’ I keep the same mindset: We don’t lose on the red (at home). So the last one going out, the goal is always to win on the red.”

Last year, it seemed just about every EWU senior had a big game in a 77-42 victory against Idaho State that was the final home contest of the season. Efton Chism III added 12 receptions and 157 receiving yards to his record-setting career, and the all-senior starting offensive line paved the way for a program-record 478 yards rushing.

3. Where does UNC’s Eric Gibson stack up against other Big Sky quarterbacks? The three teams currently atop the Big Sky standings – Montana, Montana State and UC Davis – have been led all year by a clear No. 1 quarterback who has played well consistently. But Eric Gibson, Northern Colorado’s starting quarterback for all but this season’s opener, finds himself in a group, at least statistically, that is right behind the trio of Keali’i Ah Yat (Montana), Justin Lamson (Montana State) and Caden Pinnick (UC Davis).

Gibson’s 2,330 passing yards rank fourth in the Big Sky, and his completion percentage (64.8) ranks sixth. He has also thrown for at least 300 yards in four games.

Through six Big Sky games, the Eagles have allowed 7.3 yards per pass attempt, fifth-fewest in the Big Sky. That’s almost exactly what the Bears’ offense has averaged per passing play (7.4).

Gibson’s performance, then, seems a fair lens through which to see Saturday’s game from the Bears’ perspective, and their overall play could hinge on how well their quarterback fares.