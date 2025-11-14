White House cuts food tariffs on beef, coffee as prices vex voters

By Josh Wingrove, Hadriana Lowenkron and Ilena Peng Bloomberg

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump issued an order Friday reducing tariffs on beef, tomatoes, coffee and bananas, a move aimed at lowering costs on groceries as the administration faces pressure from voters to cut prices on everyday goods.

The exemptions would reduce trade levies on the commodities, which the White House said cannot be produced in the U.S. in sufficient quantity to meet domestic demand. Hundreds of food products, including coconuts, nuts, avocados and pineapples were among the products listed by the administration for exemption from tariffs. The tariff breaks are backdated to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern on Thursday.

The move comes as Trump has pivoted to focusing on affordability measures as voters are growing increasingly wary of the economy under his leadership. It is also a tacit acknowledgment that the president’s tariff policies have added to price pressures on U.S. consumers.

A White House official, who requested anonymity to speak about the executive order, said earlier Friday that the president is following through on his pledge to negotiate trade deals and then adjust levies as needed.

Trade Representative Jamieson Greer teased the plan Friday, saying that it fits in with Trump’s broader strategy to create tariff exemptions for key goods and sectors.

“Now is the right time to, you know, to release some of these items the president said he was going to release,” Greer said. “This is a natural outgrowth of exactly what the president signaled, and that’s what he’s doing today.”

Trump and senior U.S. officials have pushed back on criticism that his trade policies have increased the cost of living but acknowledge the need to do more to reduce high prices that have frustrated voters for years. Trump has regularly praised the merits of tariffs, saying he believes the import taxes are offset in part by sellers’ price reductions, blunting the effect on consumers.

Candidates from Trump’s Republican Party last week lost several high-profile state and local races where rivals stressed policies aimed at addressing affordability concerns.

The reprieve on beef comes after Trump said the U.S. would boost purchases from Argentina, sparking backlash from ranchers and farm-state Republicans. Consumer prices have soared to records amid a shrinking domestic cattle herd. Resilient demand, though, keeps the country increasingly reliant on foreign shipments to fill the gap.

Coffee prices have skyrocketed too, with the futures market recently hitting a fresh record after U.S. tariffs on Brazil stalled the trade in those goods between the two countries. American purchases of Brazilian beans dropped more than 50% from August to October with the levies in effect, according to Brazilian industry group Cecafé. Domestic coffee production is negligible, and the few U.S. growers had also expressed concerns that high prices could dampen demand for their products.

Since July, Brazilian exports have faced the prospect of 50% tariffs, comprised of a 10% reciprocal tariff and additional 40% levy intended to punish the country over the prosecution of former Brazilian president and Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro.

Friday’s changes only affect the 10% tariff, meaning that agricultural products from Brazil will still face that additional 40% rate, according to a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

That leaves substantial levies in place on coffee and beef exports. Trump’s tariffs on the South American agricultural power have exacerbated ongoing shortages in both markets that pushed consumer prices to records.

Also included in the exemptions are cocoa and frozen orange juice, alongside some nuts and tropical fruits. The list also covers many types of fertilizer, spices and seeds.

The U.S, has been importing more tropical products that can’t be grown domestically, widening the country’s farm trade deficit. Shipments of those goods are forecast to reach $39.4 billion this year, 18% of total US farm trade imports. Coffee alone accounts for a third of that value, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

On Thursday, the administration announced deals with several Latin American countries – including Argentina, Guatemala, El Salvador and Ecuador that also aim to help lower the cost of many items that are not produced in significant quantities in the U.S.