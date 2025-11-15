Police locate pickup involved in deadly hit-and-run in Plummer

The driver of a pickup struck and killed a pedestrian before turning around and driving the other direction late Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 95 in Plummer, according to Idaho State Police.

Police announced in a news release early Saturday evening that it located the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado LT it believes was involved in the fatal hit-and-run. It did not say whether troopers arrested anyone.

The truck is registered to a Spokane residence, but the registered owner was not confirmed as the driver, according to an earlier news release.

Witnesses told police the truck was traveling north about 5 p.m. on the highway at D Street when the driver struck a female pedestrian in the road. The driver reportedly turned around and drove south on Highway 95, the release stated. The pedestrian died from her injuries despite lifesaving measures.

The highway was completely blocked for several hours while ISP and Coeur d’Alene Tribal Police processed the scene.

Troopers and local law enforcement were previously working to locate the Silverado and determine who was involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash in Plummer, which is located about 34 miles south of Coeur d’Alene in Benewah County. They thanked the public for the tips that came in following the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.