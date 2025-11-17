Gonzaga announces death of Barbara Few, mother of Bulldogs coach Mark Few

Barbara Few, the mother of 27th-year Gonzaga coach Mark Few, died Friday , according to posts from the school’s social media accounts.

The cause and time of death weren’t announced in Gonzaga’s social media posts Monday afternoon.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Barbara Ann Few on Friday, November 14, 2025,” the school’s post read. “While we grieve deeply, we also rejoice knowing she is now dancing in heaven with her Savior, our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Few coached in Gonzaga’s 77-65 win over Arizona State the same day at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. The 13th-ranked Zags face Southern Utah tonight in a nonconference game at McCarthey Athletic Center, but don’t play again until next Monday, when they open the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas against No. 11 Alabama.

Gonzaga’s posts didn’t specify if plans have already been made for a funeral service.

“ ‘Baba’ was a beloved mother of four, grandmother of 11, and the cherished wife of Norman Few,” the post read. “She will forever be remembered as Gonzaga Grandma – lifting her arms in celebration every time the Zags made a shot, faithfully seated beside Norm through countless games over the past 25 years. She treasured the relationships she built with players, coaches, and fans, and she prayed faithfully and fervently for her Zags.”

Barbara Few resided in Creswell, Oregon, the town where Gonzaga’s coach was born on Dec. 27, 1962. According to a 2006 article from the Seattle Times, Barbara lived on an 80-acre farm in the small community of Creswell before meeting Norm, a Presbyterian minister who grew up in Minnesota before relocating to central Oregon.

Barbara and Norm Few have regularly traveled to Gonzaga games over the last three decades, often making drives to Spokane with Doug Orton, Mark’s former basketball coach at Creswell High School.

“The Gonzaga family joins Mark’s family as we mourn her loss and honor a beautiful life, generously lived and deeply loved,” the post read.