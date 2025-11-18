Former Gonzaga standout Drew Timme earns G League Player of Week honors

Drew Timme averaged 23.9 points and 10.3 rebounds in 29 games with the G League Long Island Nets last season before moving up to play with the NBA team in Brooklyn for the final nine games of the season.

On his fourth stint in the G League, the former Gonzaga standout is picking up where he left off through three games with the South Bay Lakers, an affiliate of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers.

Timme captured G League Player of the Week honors after averaging 30.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists while leading the Lakers to a pair of wins over the Valley Suns (Phoenix Suns) and a victory over the Rip City Remix (Portland Trail Blazers).

In his first game since being waived by the Brooklyn Nets, Timme scored 34 points, totaled 11 rebounds and delivered six assists. The forward followed that up with 29 points, four rebounds and four assists in South Bay’s second game against Valley, then posted 27 rebounds, six rebounds and four assists against Rip City.

Timme’s move to South Bay reunited him with former Gonzaga teammate and roommate Anton Watson, who’s also been in the team’s starting lineup early in the year. Watson, a former Gonzaga Prep product who made his NBA debut last year with the New York Knicks, is averaging 9.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 1.7 apg for the G League Lakers.