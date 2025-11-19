Northwest BachFest rebrands to Northwest Classics

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

With a new rebranding as Classics Northwest, the organization formerly known as Northwest BachFest is further exploring its dedication to the craft of fine musicianship.

Operating as Northwest BachFest in recent years, Connoisseur Concerts has spent more than five decades bringing the sounds of premier music to Spokane and the Pacific Northwest. From summer concerts among the gardens of Manito Park to intimate indoor showings by the world’s most talented musicians, the nonprofit’s mission has always been to provide stellar performances of the finest pieces.

Zuill Bailey, the Grammy Award-winning cellist who took over as artistic director in 2013, holds these ideals near and dear to his heart. With every event he strives to showcase true artistry, but as the years have gone on, it’s proved impossible to ignore the special sounds beyond the worlds of classical and baroque – and of course that of their previous namesake in particular, the composer of legend Johann Sebastian Bach.

“Bach will always be our core and where we come from,” Bailey said. “But we have gotten to a place where we are presenting all different kinds of music at the highest ends.”

The two words that make up this new title of Classics Northwest come from places of heavy intention. Bailey believes this new title not only more accurately represents the organization and their mission, but further opens the door for the grand variety of music found across the globe as well.

“This title is perfection for us, because at Classics Northwest we are year-round, we are consistent, we are the highest end, and now people can expect the unexpected,” Bailey said. “What we bring you is the best of the best, and now, finally, our brand has caught up with our product.”

Since Bailey has taken the helm, the program has continued to evolve and explore areas of music like jazz, bluegrass, world music and more – especially since starting to produce concerts year-round instead of being limited to a few major events a year as the organization once was.

“We are now ready to go with an experience, a concert experience, that’s going to invigorate, inspire and take us forward,” Bailey said.

Although the name may be changing to be more inclusive, at the end of the day, Bailey’s mission remains the same: Classics Northwest will continue to use the power of music to bond with the community via visits to retirement centers and hospitals, alongside sharing the region with the world while the world’s music shares with the region.

“Stay tuned. The next 24 months of putting things in motion and setting things in stone for the next chapter are going to be incredibly exciting,” Bailey said. “I can’t wait to do it with the community of Spokane and the Northwest.”