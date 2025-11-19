Seattle Times publisher Frank Blethen hands reins to son Ryan Blethen

By Paul Roberts Seattle Times

Ryan Blethen will serve as the next publisher of The Seattle Times, the daily newspaper his great-great grandfather founded in 1896, the company announced Wednesday.

Blethen, 52, succeeds his father, Frank Blethen, 80, who will step down Dec. 31 after four decades in the role.

Ryan Blethen started with The Seattle Times Company in 1997 and has served in multiple roles, most recently as associate publisher and assistant managing editor.

He represents the fifth Blethen generation, and is the eighth Blethen family member, to lead the Times, one of the few family-owned newspapers still standing in a disrupted media sector marked by cuts and closures.

Frank Blethen, who has also served as The Seattle Times’ CEO and board chair, will continue as chair. Alan Fisco, the Times’ president and chief financial officer, will move into the CEO role and work closely with Ryan.

Wednesday’s announcement had been expected since last year, when Frank Blethen shared plans to step down during a gathering with former Seattle Times employees, but stopped short of saying who would fill the role.

In a July email to company employees, Frank Blethen confirmed the succession plan and noted that Ryan would be stepping away from newsroom duties as assistant managing editor in preparation for the move to publisher Jan. 1.

“Independent, family ownership is the very foundation of who we are at The Seattle Times,” Frank Blethen wrote at the time. “A rare situation in today’s media environment. Transitioning to a 5th generation is even more rare. This is a significant milestone for our organization reflecting my family’s commitment to local, independent ownership.”