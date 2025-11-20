Ask the doctors: Readers respond

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Hello, dear readers! Welcome to our monthly letters column. The holiday season is here, which means rich food, festive drinks and frequent gatherings. It can be wonderful – and overwhelming. We explored eating strategies last week, and we’ll share a few more ideas for holiday survival in upcoming columns. And now, on to your letters.

• We recently wrote about microplastics, which are now found just about everywhere, including in our bodies. Research has tied microplastics to adverse effects on the immune system, cardiovascular health and even fertility. We heard from a reader in Los Angeles regarding a common source of these tiny pollutants. “I was surprised you failed to mention artificial turf when you were talking about where all of these microplastics are coming from,” he wrote. “The sales pitch is that it’s better for the environment than grass because you’re not watering and fertilizing it, but it’s showering you with microplastics with every step.”

Thank you for that important reminder. It is becoming clear that artificial turf is, in fact, a significant and growing source of microplastic pollution. The plastic blades of grass, as well as the rubber backing, erode over time. While marketed as low-maintenance and eco-friendly, artificial turf comes with an environmental cost.

• A column that explored an emerging link between cannabis use and adverse effects on cardiovascular health drew a bit of humorous pushback from a reader. “It is not the cannabis use that causes heart disease, it is all the junk food you eat when you get the munchies,” they wrote. “Seems like people in California would see the obvious connection.”

The studies we talked about pointed to the increases in heart rate, blood pressure and inflammation as well as reduced blood vessel function in cannabis users. But we can’t disagree that munchies-fueled nachos, doughnuts and ice cream binges aren’t helping matters. When it comes to the health of your heart, both cannabis and its effects are worth keeping in mind.

• We recently wrote about changes to skin secretions that can occur in people living with Parkinson’s disease, which can alter their scent. It prompted a reader to share her own experience: “My husband developed a really bad musty smell. It was particularly strong around the neck of his pajamas and his neck. It turned out he had prostate cancer,” she wrote. “The smell went away after he underwent successful treatment. The doctor didn’t believe me that I thought it was related. At least I’m not the only wife who noticed this problem, even though it wasn’t Parkinson’s.”

Doctors also initially didn’t believe the Scottish woman who noticed the scent of Parkinson’s on her husband years before his diagnosis. But today, scientists recognize that these changes in skin secretions often precede physical symptoms. They are now being studied as a possible aid in diagnosis.

As always, thank you for sharing your thoughts and ideas with us. We love hearing from you, and we’ll be back soon with a bonus letters column.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.