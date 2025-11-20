Florida congresswoman indicted on charges she stole FEMA funds to pay for campaign

By Natalie Neysa Alund USA TODAY

A South Florida lawmaker has been federally indicted for allegedly stealing Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to pay for her congressional campaign, prosecutors announced this week.

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, 46, and her brother Edwin Cherfilus, 51, used their family health care company on a FEMA-funded COVID-19 vaccination staffing contract in 2021 in connection to the case, U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida announced on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

The siblings are from Miramar, in Broward County, prosecutors said.

In July 2021, the family’s company received an overpayment of $5 million in FEMA funds, Quiñones announced in a news release. Prosecutors say Cherfilus-McCormick then stole disaster funds, laundered the proceeds and used the money to support her 2021 congressional campaign.

On Thursday morning, Nov. 20, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ office released a statement announcing Cherfilus-McCormick will step aside from her position as “Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on the Middle East and North Africa while this matter is ongoing.”

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington also released the following statement, calling her alleged crimes ‘abhorrent’:

“An individual who used FEMA funds as a personal and political piggy bank, if the allegations are proven to be true, should not have any authority over how taxpayer funds are appropriated,” the non-profit’s statement reads. “This appears to be yet another breach of trust in an era of unprecedented self-dealing and corruption. Representative Cherfilus-McCormick was right to step back from her committee leadership and must resign if convicted.”

Cherfilus-McCormick, a Democrat, represents parts of the state including western Palm Beach County in the U.S. House of Representatives. She was elected in a January 2022 special election following the April 2021 death of Alcee Hastings, the Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Network, reported.

According to the outlet, Cherfilus-McCormick “has long been under scrutiny” for the allegations.

On Thursday, Nov. 20, Cherfilus-McCormick released a statement to USA TODAY regarding the indictment filed against her.

“This is an unjust, baseless, sham indictment − and I am innocent,” the statement reads. “The timing alone is curious and clearly meant to distract from far more pressing national issues. From day one, I have cooperated with every lawful request, and I will continue to do so until this matter is resolved.”

“I am deeply grateful for the support of my district, and I remain confident that the truth will prevail,” the statement continues. “I look forward to my day in court. Until then, I will continue fighting for my constituents.”

The lawmaker’s chief of staff, Naomie Pierre-Louis, confirmed the leave to USA TODAY on Thursday, saying the move was to “ensure the committee can fully focus on continuing the good fight for the American people, as she continues to fight to clear her good name. Her committee memberships remain intact.”

US Attorney: Alleged FEMA fund diversion ‘erodes trust’

A federal grand jury in Miami handed down the indictment on Wednesday, Nov. 19, charging the congresswoman and several co-defendants in connection to the case.

“When FEMA funds are diverted for personal or political gain, it erodes trust and harms us all,” Quiñones said. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that American taxpayer dollars are used as intended and that the public’s trust is safeguarded.”

According to the indictment, the group conspired to steal $5 million and routed it through multiple accounts in an effort to disguise its origin. A large amount of the money was reportedly used as candidate contributions to Cherfilus-McCormick’s 2021 congressional campaign and for other personal uses.

In addition, the court documents alleges the defendants falsely claimed political spending and other personal expenses as business deductions, and inflated charitable contributions to reduce Cherfilus-McCormick’s tax obligations.

The indictment alleges Cherfilus-McCormick and Nadege Leblanc, 46, also of Miramar, arranged additional contributions using straw donors “funneling other monies from the FEMA-funded COVID-19 contract to friends and relatives who then donated to the campaign as if using their own money.”

The lawmaker is also charged with conspiring to file a false federal tax return with her 2021 tax preparer, David K. Spencer.

‘A particularly selfish, cynical crime’

According to the Palm Beach Post, about two years ago, The House Ethics committee began an investigation over the lawmaker’s campaign finances and other potential violations. Last year, the U.S. House Committee on Ethics referred questions about whether Cherfilus-McCormick broke campaign finance laws to an investigative subcommittee, extending the review.

“Using disaster relief funds for self-enrichment is a particularly selfish, cynical crime,” Attorney General Pam Bondi released in a statement after the indictment was announced. “No one is above the law, least of all powerful people who rob taxpayers for personal gain. We will follow the facts in this case and deliver justice.”

If convicted, Cherfilus-McCormick faces up to 53 years in prison and her brother faces up to 35 years behind bars. Leblanc faces a maximum 10 years in prison, and Spencer faces up to 33 years in prison.