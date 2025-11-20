This day in history: Carl Maxey hinted at new details in the fatal police shooting stirring public outcry

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The Concerned Citizens of Spokane was asking Gov. Daniel Evans to intervene in the Craig S. Jordan fatal shooting case.

At a meeting at the East Side Youth Center, the group said it had become dissatisfied with public comments by the mayor and others. The group was requesting an independent investigation into police shooting of the 17-year-old Lewis and Clark High School student.

Attorney Carl Maxey, representing Jordan’s family, said he had learned that “there is information that differs significantly with information that has been brought out.”

From 1925: An elaborate Italian marble pulpit was being readied for installation at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cathedral.

The Spokane Chronicle called it “one of the finest pulpits in any Catholic or Protestant church in the West.”

However, it would not be fully installed until spring, because one of the marble railings had broken in transit from Rome.

The railing was being replaced by the Vermont Marble Company of Spokane.

The pulpit included a bas-relief showing “Christ Teaching the Multitudes.” It was the gift of the Ladies’ Altar Society at the cathedral.