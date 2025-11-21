Capitol break-in caused more than $600,000 in damage

Flags lie on the ground inside the Rotunda of the Washington Capitol in Olympia following a break-in on Sunday. (Provided photo/Department of enterprise services)

A break-in at the state Capitol last month caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage, according to an updated estimate released Thursday.

According to the Department of Enterprise Services, the cost of repairs could total between $623,000 and $914,000. The price includes the cost to repair the damaged historical artifacts caused during the Oct. 5 break-in.

“As the steward of the historic Capitol Campus’ buildings and artifacts, DES has worked diligently to reopen spaces and ensure the safety of everyone who visits and works here,” DES Director Matt Jones said in a statement. “DES will be working with our historic preservation and campus stewardship partners to find preservation options that most responsibly use state resources.”

According to the Washington State Patrol, 29-year-old Gunnar Schubert entered through a broken window on the north side of the building at approximately 10:15 p.m. with two hammers. He broke small office equipment, including card readers and hand sanitizer dispensers, before going up to the building’s large rotunda and “escalating damage.”

Schubert played baseball at Gonzaga University in 2016 and 2017, and was picked by the Marlins in the 28th round of the 2018 draft, according to previous Spokesman-Review reporting.

Much of the damage occurred in the State Reception Room, a space typically used for news conferences, ceremonies and other large gatherings. The space is also used by lawmakers to greet school children from their districts during tours.

The reception room will be open during the upcoming session.

The Department of Enterprise Services has filed multiple insurance claims seeking reimbursement for costs associated with the cleanup. Repairs are currently being funded through the Department of Enterprise services budget.

According to the estimate, the most expensive item to repair is the rug in the state reception room, which will cost between $443,000 and $719,000, depending on the restoration option that is chosen. The historic rug sustained fire damage and lighter fluid stains after a suspect, identified in court papers as Schubert, set fire to an American flag and Washington state flag during the break-in.

It will cost an additional $100,000 to remove the rug and drapes, which were also set on fire, and transport the items to storage.

A 19th-century Blüthner piano, which was gifted to Washington in 1990 by the estate of Hans Moldenhauer, suffered approximately $5,500 in damage. The instrument sustained slight bubbling on its finish after a non-historic bench that accompanied it was set on fire and destroyed.

In recent weeks, officials have taken steps to increase security at the Capitol. Recently, crews from the Department of Enterprise services installed a layer of film on exterior windows, which makes the windows harder to shatter.

Schubert has a hearing to determine his competency to face criminal charges in January.

The updated cost estimates have been submitted to the Washington State Patrol and the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office as part of the criminal case.