In reversal, Coast Guard again classifies swastikas, nooses as hate symbols

By Tara Copp, Michelle Boorstein, Hari Raj and Victoria Bisset Washington Post

In a stunning and hasty reversal, the U.S. Coast Guard announced late Thursday that swastikas and nooses are prohibited hate symbols - erasing an attempt to soften their definition after the plan elicited furious backlash.

The abrupt policy change occurred hours after The Washington Post first reported that the service was about to enact new harassment guidelines that downgraded the meaning of such symbols of fascism and racism, labeling them instead “potentially divisive.” That shift had been set to take effect Dec. 15.

In a memo to Coast Guard personnel, the service’s acting commandant, Adm. Kevin Lunday, said the policy document issued late Thursday night supersedes all previous guidance on the issue.

“Divisive or hate symbols and flags are prohibited,” Lunday wrote in his memo. “These symbols and flags include, but are not limited to, the following: a noose, a swastika, and any symbols or flags co-opted or adopted by hate-based groups as representations of supremacy, racial or religious intolerance, antisemitism, or any other improper bias.”

The revision also emphasizes that Confederate flags remain banned from display, except in limited contexts or where it is part of a historical display or a minor part of a painting.

It was unclear Friday morning who had directed the attempt to reclassify such symbols as “potentially divisive” rather than hate symbols. A Coast Guard spokeswoman did not immediately address questions about how late-night policy reversal came to be.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Coast Guard under the purview of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem, did not respond to queries Friday seeking to understand whether Noem or her staff at DHS had any involvement in attempting to classify swastikas and nooses as “potentially divisive,” or whether the secretary had even known about the planned language change before The Post’s story was published.

Instead, the agency’s chief spokeswoman, Tricia McLaughlin, issued a statement attacking The Post and falsely claiming that its initial reporting was “demonstrably false.”

“It is unfortunate,” she said, “that the Coast Guard must take time away from its mission to protect our nation to respond to these baseless smears and revolting lies.”

The tenor of McLaughlin’s message was sharply at odds with a statement from Lunday’s chief spokeswoman, Jennifer Plozai, who had acknowledged earlier Thursday that Coast Guard leadership intended to review the matter. Hours later, officials issued Lunday’s memo to the force along with the new policy document.

Though the Coast Guard is not part of the Defense Department, the service had been reworking its personnel policies to align with the Trump administration’s changing tolerances for hazing and harassment within the U.S. military. In September, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directed a review and overhaul of those policies, calling the military’s existing standards “overly broad” and saying they jeopardize troops’ combat readiness.

- - -

Excerpt from Thursday’s memorandum

Divisive or hate symbols and flags are prohibited. These symbols and flags include, but are not limited to, the following: a noose, a swastika, and any symbols or flags co-opted or adopted by hate-based groups as representations of supremacy, racial or religious intolerance, antisemitism, or any other improper bias.

- - -

Excerpt from November 2025 U.S. Coast Guard policy document, Page 36

Potentially divisive symbols and flags include, but are not limited to, the following: a noose, a swastika, and any symbols or flags co-opted or adopted by hate-based groups as representations of supremacy, racial or religious intolerance, or other bias.

- - -

Excerpt from February 2023 U.S. Coast Guard policy document, Page 21

The following is a non-exhaustive list of symbols whose display, presentation, creation, or depiction would constitute a potential hate incident: a noose, a swastika, supremacist symbols, Confederate symbols or flags, and anti-Semitic symbols. The display of these types of symbols constitutes a potential hate incident because hate-based groups have co-opted or adopted them as symbols of supremacy, racial or religious intolerance, or other bias.

- - -

The Coast Guard’s now defunct plan to reduce the swastika and noose to just “potentially divisive” had confounded and upset some lawmakers and service members.

“At a time when antisemitism is rising in the United States and around the world, relaxing policies aimed at fighting hate crimes not only sends the wrong message to the men and women of our Coast Guard, but it puts their safety at risk,” Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada), a member of the Senate’s Commerce committee, which has jurisdiction over the Coast Guard, told The Post this week.

A Coast Guard official, who had seen the earlier proposal, said: “We don’t deserve the trust of the nation if we’re unclear about the divisiveness of swastikas.”

The Coast Guard was the first military service targeted by the Trump administration’s sweeping dismissals of senior leaders and its broader shake-up of military culture.

On the first day of the new Trump administration, the commandant at that time, Adm. Linda Fagan, was removed from her position with administration officials citing her focus on diversity initiatives and her handling of sexual assault investigations. Fagan was the first woman to lead a branch of the U.S. military.

President Donald Trump chose Lunday to replace her. The admiral’s Senate confirmation hearing was Wednesday. It is unclear when his nomination may come up for a vote.