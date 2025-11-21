Muslims, local organizations respond to Spokane Valley councilwoman’s Islamophobic Facebook post

The nation’s largest Muslim advocacy organization has condemned an Islamophobic statement posted by a Spokane Valley councilwoman this week on her personal Facebook page.

Spokane Valley Councilwoman Jessica Yaeger declared she is a “proud Islamophobe” in a post Thursday morning. During an interview with the Spokesman-Review, Yaeger said she does not believe Islam is a religion but a style of government. She also said that Islam has no home in Spokane Valley. Yaeger did not respond Friday to requests for comment.

On Friday morning the Council on American-Islamic Relations posted a statement calling for locals to repudiate Yaeger’s post and comments.

“As we have seen in the past few days, there is a concerted nationwide effort to fan the flames of anti-Muslim bigotry. This level of hateful rhetoric is unacceptable and we call on all people of conscience in Washington State to stand firmly against these bigoted comments,” CAIR-WA Executive Director Imraan Siddiqi wrote in a statement.

Earlier this year, CAIR released a 2025 Civil Rights Report that revealed Islamophobia is at record-high levels in the U.S. In 2024, CAIR offices received over 8,000 complaints across the United States – the highest number recorded since the first civil rights report in 1996.

“I think (Yaeger) is confusing the culture of Islamic nations with Islam, the religion,” said Karen Stromgren, executive director of the Muslims for Community Action and Support. “Sharia law is for Islamic countries. Just because you’re Muslim does not mean you follow Sharia law if you move to another country. Anybody that comes here has to abide by the Constitution.”

Yaeger’s comments do make Stromgren worried about her safety and the safety of the Spokane Islamic Center located in Spokane Valley, where Muslims gather to pray every Friday. Stromgren has lived in Spokane Valley with her husband for 27 years.

“Now that this story is out, I’m not sure who’s going to show up to Friday prayer,” Stromgren said.

Until she became a Muslim, Stromgren said she did not have a community.

“They’re human beings,” Stromgren said. “They want to be a part of something. Spokane Valley is our home.”

Stromgren said she would love to have a conversation with Yaeger. As someone immersed in the local Muslim community, Stromgren said Yaeger’s comments do not reflect what Muslims believe.

“It’s always upsetting to see things like this,” said Lisa Gardner, president of NAACP Spokane. “Spokane NAACP does not support any type of language like that or bigotry, and that’s nothing new.”

Spokane Valley Mayor Pam Haley and Deputy Mayor Tim Hattenburg wrote in a statement Friday that they believe in the freedom of speech and support the rights of law-abiding citizens .

“Councilmember Yaeger’s views are that of her own and do not represent the full Council or City of Spokane Valley,” the statement reads.

“As we proudly represent the residents of Spokane Valley, we stand firmly united against all forms of discrimination. The City is committed to fostering a community of respect for all citizens, regardless of faith.”

Hattenburg said during an interview on Friday he does not agree with Yaeger’s opinion and that her personal posts do not reflect the views of the city or the council.