Difference makers: Caleb Francl leads Washington State defense, which can’t stop Wayne Knight late

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Caleb Francl

A senior linebacker and WSU team captain, Francl spearheaded a respectable defensive outing for the Cougars against a nationally notable James Madison offense. Francl tied for the team lead with eight tackles and snagged a first-quarter interception – the Cougs’ third interception of the season. On JMU’s second play of the game, a short pass was tipped up in the air by its intended target, and Francl sprawled out for a spectacular, one-handed pick. The takeaway set up a field goal. Francl made four tackles in the run game that resulted in gains of 3 or fewer yards, including a fourth-down red-zone stop in the third quarter. Francl blitzed and dodged a blocker, undercutting Jobi Malary for no gain on a fourth-and-1 from WSU’s 7-yard line.

Wayne Knight

The Dukes’ star junior running back shouldered the load as James Madison’s passing offense struggled to find consistency. Knight had trouble breaking off chunk runs during the first half as WSU’s defense swarmed ball-carriers, but he made the play of the game midway through the fourth quarter. On a second-and-10, Knight burst through a gap on an inside run, outracing everyone for a 58-yard, go-ahead touchdown. That put JMU up 24-20, and the Dukes held on to stay alive in the College Football Playoff race. Knight finished with 126 yards and that score on 15 carries for an average of 8.4 yards per rush. On the season, he has rushed for 966 yards and eight touchdowns on 151 attempts. His average of 6.4 yards per carry ranks in the top 20 nationally.