Recap and highlights: Washington State suffers close loss at No. 21 James Madison 24-20

HARRISONBURG, Va. — The purple and yellow streamers descended onto the field and scattered near Jimmy Rogers, whose Washington State team prides itself on limiting big plays on defense. The Cougars had done it so well all season, blossoming into one of the nation’s best units, a brick wall at all the right times.

So when No. 21 James Madison surged through it, using a long touchdown rush to take the lead in a 24-20 win over WSU on Saturday afternoon, all Rogers could do was stare straight ahead. He looked over at the end zone, where his Cougars were trotting back from, noise almost shaking a packed Bridgeforth Stadium.

With a chance to earn bowl eligibility and knock James Madison out of the College Football Playoff picture, WSU’s defense couldn’t come through the way it had for the three quarters that preceded this disastrous fourth. Outscored 14-3 in the second half, the Cougars’ offense couldn’t issue an effective rebuttal on their final drive, allowing the Dukes to wind out the clock on their 10th win of the season.

Quarterback Zevi Eckhaus followed an early pick-six with two touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground, handing WSU a 17-10 lead at halftime. But three second-half points weren’t enough to hold off the Dukes, who used two long touchdowns — one a 68-yard touchdown pass, the other the final dagger, a 58-yard rush from running back Wayne Knight — to put things away.

WSU (5-6) will have to try and earn bowl eligibility in its regular-season finale, which is set for Nov. 29 at home against Oregon State.

WSU had to play without veteran safety Cale Reeder, who missed his second straight game with an undisclosed injury. A reliable presence in the Cougs’ secondary, which entered No. 15 nationally in passing defense on the year, Reeder’s absence turned things over to fellow veteran safety Matt Durrance, who totaled eight tackles on the afternoon. But Durrance was also partially responsible for the Dukes’ game-tying touchdown in the third quarter.

That play went like this: Barnett took a shotgun snap, faked a QB keeper, then looked to pass. Durrance bit on that play fake, giving JMU receiver Braden Wisloski space to run right behind him, springing wide open. Barnett had no issue lasering a pass to Wisloski, who put the finishing touches on a 68-yard touchdown connection, knotting the game at 17-all.

The Cougars also had to finish the game with a different offensive line than the group that started the game. In the third quarter, senior center Brock Dieu exited with an injury, prompting backup Kyle Martin to take his place. Later in the game, Dieu emerged on crutches, his right foot in a boot.

It was a brutal turn of luck for Dieu, who also exited early from WSU’s loss to Oregon State earlier this month, suffering the same type of foot injury. In that game, Dieu remained on the sideline after getting hurt. He did the same on Saturday. But this time, he did so on crutches.

The Cougs drew first blood, chasing a forgettable opening drive with a short field goal from Stevens, who connected from 29 yards out. The Dukes matched it on their next series, tying the game on a 45-yarder from Morgan Suarez.

That’s about when things went south for WSU. Early in the second quarter, Eckhaus danced in the pocket, looking for someone to throw to. He threw one to senior wideout Josh Meredith, who wasn’t particularly open. Eckhaus paid for it immediately. He was picked off by JMU cornerback Justin Eaglin, who raced 37 yards untouched the other way, cruising into the end zone for a pick-six and handing the Dukes a 10-3 lead.

But Eckhaus and the Cougs’ offense responded in an electric way. Two series after throwing the pick-six, Eckhaus drifted up in the pocket and uncorked a one-legged bomb in the direction of junior receiver Tony Freeman, who snagged in nearly in-stride, jetting across the goal line for a touchdown. That tied things at 10-all.

WSU wasn’t done. Right before halftime, the Cougars capped a long scoring drive with a touchdown rush from Eckhaus, who took a shotgun snap, spun around and looked to roll out for a pass. But nothing was there, so Eckhaus planted his foot in the ground, changed directions and powered into the end zone. As his teammates mobbed him, he unleashed a primal scream. WSU took a 17-10 lead into halftime.

It just wasn’t enough.

Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is wrapped up on a run by James Madison Dukes linebacker Trent Hendrick (5) and defensive lineman Aiden Gobaira (97) during the first half of a college football game on Saturday, Nov 22, 2025, at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, VA. JMU won the game 24-20. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

First quarter

5:10 - WSU 3, JMU 3: James Madison evens on the game on a 45-yard field goal by Morgan Suarez.

8:06 - WSU 3, JMU 0: WSU’s drive stalls in the red zone and Jack Stevens hits a 29-yard field goal.

11:33 - WSU 0, JMU 0: Caleb Francl makes a diving interception on a tipped pass to set the Cougars up at the Dukes’ 31.

WSU LB Caleb Francl snags an INT deep in JMU territory pic.twitter.com/1y0603NB8I — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) November 22, 2025

Second quarter

0:48 - WSU 17, JMU 10: Eckhaus shows his improvisation by scrambling for a 4-yard touchdown.

Zevi Eckhaus with one of the best plays of his WSU career, eluding defenders and jetting into the end zone, handing the Cougars the lead. That caps an 11-play, 67-yard scoring drive for WSU.



WSU 17, JMU 10 pic.twitter.com/8YQYsv5jfP — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) November 22, 2025

7:26 - WSU 10, JMU 10: Eckhaus steps up and launches a 48-yard touchdown pass to Tony Freeman.

Zevi Eckhaus to Tony Freeman — 48 yards and a touchdown. What a throw from Eckhaus, and what a way to follow the pick-six.



WSU 10, JMU 10 pic.twitter.com/DnCkMe7NYa — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) November 22, 2025

13:27 - JMU 10, WSU 3: Zevi Eckhaus is intercepted by Justin Eaglin who races up the sideline for a touchdown.

Zevi Eckhaus tosses a pick-six, his second this season, and JMU takes the lead



JMU 10, WSU 3 pic.twitter.com/wIuII1eDVO — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) November 22, 2025

Halftime

Washington State has comported itself well on the road against a ranked opponent.

The Cougars lead 17-10 behind two total touchdowns from quarterback Zevi Eckaus.

The WSU defense has shown up in a big way, holding James Madison to 80 total yards and only three points scored by the opposing offense.

JMU quarterback Alonza Barnett III has struggled in the first half. Barnett is 3 for 10 with 28 yards and an interception.

Third quarter

2:15 - WSU 17, JMU 17: Barnett shocks the WSU defense with a 68-yard touchdown pass to Braeden Wisloski on play-action.

JMU ties the game on a 68-yard TD pass from Alonza Barnett III to Braden Wisloski. WSU S Matt Durrance bit on the play fake and Wisloski ran behind him — wide open.



WSU 17, JMU 17 pic.twitter.com/w4NDHL1j75 — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) November 22, 2025

6:43 - WSU 17, JMU 10: Washington State’s defense stops James Madison on fourth down.

The Cougars take over possession at their own 7.

The Dukes come away with no points after a 13-play drive.

Fourth quarter

2:58 - JMU 24, WSU 20: James Madison forces a turnover on downs and will take possession at WSU’s 45.

Eckhaus’ pass to Jeremiah Noga was broken up.

6:24 - JMU 24, WSU 20: Wayne Knight finds running room up the middle and sprints 58 yards for a touchdown.

JMU retakes the lead on a 58-yard rush from Wayne Knight, who went untouched into the end zone. WSU’s Caleb Francl and Matt Durrance a touch slow on their reactions.



JMU 24, WSU 20 pic.twitter.com/661aqiJAhw — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) November 22, 2025

9:24 - WSU 20, JMU 17: Stevens’ 36-yard field goal attempt hits an upright but bounces through to give the Cougars the lead.

Pregame

Washington State has a chance to clinch bowl eligibility when it travels to Harrisonburg, Va., to face 21st-ranked James Madison.

The Dukes also have plenty at stake, needing a win to stay relevant in the College Football Playoff rankings as the top Group of 5 team.

The Cougars (5-5) are coming off a dominant win against Louisiana Tech at home. WSU’s defense continues to be a driving force with three consecutive games allowing 10 or fewer points.

The Dukes boast a 9-1 record and are 7-0 in the Sun Belt Conference. Their lone loss was against Louisville on Sept. 5.

The rainy pregame scene from Harrisonburg pic.twitter.com/jeyn7ay0v2 — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) November 22, 2025

Series history

Saturday will be Washington State’s first meeting against James Madison. The Cougars are going for their first win against a ranked opponent since 2023 and their first road win against a ranked opponent since 2022.

Team stats

Points Per Game 20.7 37.1 Points Allowed Per Game 21 16.2 Total Yards 309.9 457.3 Yards Passing 199.6 215.7 Yards Rushing 110.3 241.6 Yards Allowed 304.1 257.1 Pass Yards Allowed 168.9 168 Rush Yards Allowed 135.2 89.1 ScoringWSUJMU

Individual stats

Zevi Eckhaus (WSU) 131-204 1,392 10 8 Alonza Barnett III (JMU) 159-258 2,089 16 5 PASSINGAtt.-Comp.YardsTDInt. Kirby Vorhees (WSU) 105 473 4 Wayne Knight (JMU) 136 840 7 RUSHINGCarriesYardsTD Joshua Meredith (WSU) 44 586 3 Landon Ellis (JMU) 32 532 5 RECEIVINGReceptionsYardsTD

