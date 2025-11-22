The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
42°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

WSU’s Solomon Kipchoge takes third at NCAA cross country championships

Washington State's Solomon Kipchoge runs during the NCAA national championships on Saturday at Gans Creek Course in Columbia, Mo. Kipchoge finished third. (Courtesy of WSU Athletics)
From staff reports

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Washington State sophomore Solomon Kipchoge capped his stellar cross country season with a third-place finish Saturday at the NCAA championships.

Kipchoge, a Kenya native and Texas Tech transfer, finished with a personal-best time of 28:40.1 in the 10,000-meter race at the Gans Creek Course, seven seconds behind national champion Habtom Samuel, of New Mexico. Kipchoge, the winner of last week’s West Regional, earned All-America honors for the second straight season after posting one of the best finishes in WSU program history.

Teammate Evans Kurui, also a sophomore from Kenya, finished 17th with a personal-best time of 28:51.9 to land on the All-American team – the top 40 finishers receive All-America honors.

The two were the only WSU men to finish in the top 150. The Cougs placed 17th as a team out of 32 programs. Oklahoma State won the team title.

Rosemary Longisa, a sophomore from Kenya, was WSU’s top women’s runner, placing 27th with a time of 19:14.6 in the 6,000-meter race to earn All-America distinction. Zenah Cheptoo was WSU’s second-best finisher at 66th place.

Alabama’s Doris Lemngole won her second straight national title, finishing in a time of 18:25.4.

The WSU women, making their first appearance as a team at nationals since 1985, came in at 27th. NC State claimed its fourth team title in five years.

Two Gonzaga women placed in the top 150 – Logan Hofstee, an East Valley grad, took 94th (19:55.3) and Jessica Frydenlund finished 148th (20:12.4).

Whitworth sends two to nationals

In the Division III ranks, Whitworth’s London Haley placed 113th in the 8,000-meter men’s race in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with a time of 25:24.9. Women’s runner Lily Jones, a Freeman High grad, finished 152nd (23:11.8) in the 6,000.