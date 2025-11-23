Donald Glover reveals he suffered stroke, doctors found hole in heart

By Brendan Morrow USA Today USA Today

Donald Glover is opening up about his recent medical issues.

While performing at Camp Flog Gnaw music festival in Los Angeles on Nov. 22, the rapper and “Community” star, 42, revealed he had to cancel the rest of his tour in 2024 because he suffered a stroke.

“I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana, and I did the show anyway,” he said in video captured at the show. “I couldn’t really see well. So when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital, and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.’ And the first thing I thought was like, ‘Oh, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx.’ “

Glover, who is also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, went on to share that doctors “found a hole in my heart,” adding that he underwent two surgeries.

The “This Is America” rapper launched his New World tour in August 2024, but it ended the following month after a final stop in New Orleans.

At the time, Glover initially said he had to “postpone the rest of the North American tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks,” and he canceled the remainder of the tour the following month. Glover did not disclose the nature of his health issue but told fans that after being assessed at a hospital in Houston, “it became clear I would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the U.S. tour in the time asked.”

Speaking to the crowd at Camp Flog Gnaw, Glover shared he felt like he was “letting everybody down” by canceling the tour, and he opened up about how the stroke made him appreciate life.

“Everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one,” he said. “You’ve got one life, guys. And I’ve got to be honest: The life I’ve lived with you guys has been such a blessing. I love seeing and performing for you guys.”

A stroke occurs when “something prevents your brain from getting enough blood flow,” and common symptoms can include “sudden and severe” headaches, blurry vision and the loss of muscle control on one side of the face, according the Cleveland Clinic.

Foxx also suffered a stroke, saying in his 2024 Netflix special “What Had Happened Was …” that his symptoms started with a “bad headache.” After he was given aspirin to treat it, Foxx said he quickly lost consciousness and has no memory of the following 20 days. The exact cause of the stroke was not determined, according to Foxx.

“It is a mystery,” the comedian said in his Netflix special. “We still don’t know exactly what happened to me. All I can tell you is that I appreciate every prayer because I needed every prayer.”

