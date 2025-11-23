Key matchup: Shifty Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. should command plenty of attention from Gonzaga

LAS VEGAS – Gonzaga fans have been where Alabama fans were on May 28. Sweating bullets, refreshing social media every few minutes, forgoing other daily obligations until news dropped about a stay-or-go NBA Draft decision that could completely change the team’s outlook the following season.

The Zags were in that spot three years ago. All-American forward Drew Timme had GU fans waiting on pins and needles before announcing plans to return to school at 8:14 p.m. – all of 45 minutes before the deadline for players to withdraw from the draft.

Timme’s return always felt possible – if not likely – but that wasn’t the vibe Labaron Philon Jr. gave when the Alabama guard told ESPN he was “all in” on the NBA and, in a separate interview with the Schuz Report podcast, put his chances of staying in the draft at “100%.” Then, in one of the most surprising deadline-day decisions to date, Philon Jr. switched up and decided to spend another season in Tuscaloosa, making him a preseason All-American and current front-runner for SEC Player of the Year.

Philon Jr.’s return spices up Monday’s top-15 Players Era Festival showdown between No. 11 Alabama (3-1) and No. 13 Gonzaga (5-0) at 6:30 p.m. (TNT) inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

“He’s one of the most talented players in college basketball, he’s got the mindset,” Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said Sunday on a Zoom call previewing the Players Era event. “You’ve got some talented guys, but there’s also a mindset that (Philon Jr.) doesn’t fear the big moment.”

Gonzaga’s on-ball and perimeter defense have both improved drastically this year, but the Zags should still have their hands full with Philon Jr., a nimble and crafty guard who’s averaging 20.5 points, 5.8 assists and three rebounds.

The sophomore has had multiple 20-plus point scoring efforts against top-10 opponents in road environments, scoring 25 points in a 103-96 marathon against No. 5 Saint John’s at Madison Square Garden before putting up 24 against No. 8 Illinois in a 90-86 victory at the Chicago Bulls’ United Center. Philon Jr. had 12 of Alabama’s final 15 points in the Illinois win.

“He’s not afraid of the moment, he’s never been afraid of the moment,” Oats said. “He’s got that ‘it’ factor about him. Game’s on the line, ball in his hands, he’s going to make plays.”

The Zags have probably spent some time looking at the tape from Philon Jr.’s lowest-scoring game of the season to get a better idea of how Purdue limited the guard to 5 of 14 shooting and 11 points in an 87-80 win for the Boilermakers. Philon Jr. was still effective, delivering seven assists and notching four rebounds. As of Sunday, he was the only player in the SEC to be ranked top three in both scoring and assists.

Monday’s test sets up to be a good early-season challenge for both Gonzaga and Philon Jr. The Zags haven’t encountered a guard as dynamic as the 6-foot-4 sophomore, who can get downhill with ease, create off the dribble, set up teammates and knock down 3-pointers at a high clip (38.5%).

Likewise, the Crimson Tide haven’t encountered a team that ranks inside the top 10 in KenPom’s defensive efficiency rating. The Zags, who rank No. 5 in that metric, have a number of ways they can go with the Philon Jr. matchup – something that couldn’t have been said a year ago.

Presuming GU’s starting lineup doesn’t change from Monday, the assignment should go to Tyon Grant-Foster, who could also be a matchup nightmare for Philon Jr. at the other end of the floor. Oats said Philon Jr. is still a work in progress defensively and the guard’s picked up four fouls in two of the team’s four games.

Similar to Grant-Foster, Emmanuel Innocenti and Jalen Warley both have long wingspans and solid lateral quickness that could deter Philon Jr. from getting comfortable Monday.