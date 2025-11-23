Travis Baldree’s fantasy world is grounded in real world self-reflection

Author Travis Baldree is releasing his third in a trilogy: “Brigands and Breadknives.” He will join Northwest Passages to talk about his latest cozy fantasy fiction. (Courtesy)

By Ron Sylvester The Spokesman-Review

Travis Baldree brings what is called cozy fantasy into a trilogy with “Brigands & Breadknives,” providing a story that reads like an animated feature.

Baldree’s writing brings to life an imaginary world with charming rat people and tough fighting fairies on horseback. It is Baldree’s world, after all, and we are just invited a long for the ride.

And what a ride it is.

My first experience with a Baldree novel would, of course, be the third in a trilogy that started with “Legends and Lattes” and continued with “Bookshops and Bonedust.” Still, as a newcomer to Baldree this is a book that stands alone well. You do not really need to have read the first two to enjoy this, although I am sure avid readers will appreciate more nuances in character and story.

This one follows Fern, a rough-talking rat person, and bookstore owner that moves her operation to be near a coffee shop run by her good friend, Viv. But the story centers around Fern and her search for meaning in her life. She has moved a long ways to start over with Viv and finds herself questioning her life choices. She does what any rat would do – she gets drunk and passes out in a wagon belonging to the fairy warrior named Astryx One-Ear, Blademistress and Oathmaden. We meet Astryx in the first few pages of the book, as she steps into save Fern the first time from an attacking pescadine, a fishlike land creature with tentacles and fangs.

Astryx’s appearance sets the tone for Baldree’s vivid writing and descriptions. The story reads like a graphic novel where the pictures are drawn in words.

Framed there, amidst bearded moss and fireflies, a figure out of legend.

Silver hair cropped short and wild as though with a dull knife.

Eyes the blue of northern ghost lights, deep as glacial pools.

A body rangy and hard, forged by centuries of deeds of the blade.

The white, star-shaped pommel of that blade glinting above one shoulder … beside the slender pointed ear of an eldest left.

Only one, the other cut cruelly sloe and centuries scarred over.

And that is Astryx, with whom Fern stows away and is carried far from her friend Viv and her new home. Astrix has swashbuckled her way through 1,000 years and along the way has the wisdom of the millennia, such as always have a handy change of socks.

Baldree’s humor runs through a story that is as whimsical as it is adventurous. Even the fighting scenes read more frolicking than violent, as the fairy and the ratkin go on an adventure to deliver a wanted goblin away from bounty hunters.

Along the way there are more ratkins, one a flirt, others monks, and orbs and hobgoblins and other creatures who slither through the night. It helps to have a cheat sheet handy it you are not familiar with this world, or have never played games like Dungeons and Dragons.

But amid the wild characters and dark and exotic scenes is a tale of trying to run away from oneself in the search for excitement over appreciating what is right in front of you. Life is sometimes easier and more fulfilling than our own perceptions.

Baldree’s other talent is creating video games, and his narration on the audio book is as entertaining as his writing. He reads his book and brings the characters to life with his many voices, including personified fighting tools that talk like decorations in an animated Disney tale.

Readers of the Colfax author’s first two best sellers will no doubt find the same adventures as they are used to. But even those reading about Fern and Viv and Astrix for the first time will enjoy this romp through this fantasy journey.

It is a fun tale soaked with imagination and cloaked with meaning about the search for satisfaction.