Airlines halt Venezuela flights as US military buildup triggers FAA warning

By Antonio María Delgado Miami Herald

A growing number of international airlines suspended flights to and from Venezuela over the weekend after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued an advisory Friday warning of a “worsening security situation and heightened military activity” in and around the country’s airspace.

The FAA cited increased U.S. military operations in the Caribbean – most notably the deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group and additional warships – as creating risks to civilian aircraft “at all altitudes.” In response, at least seven airlines have halted service to Venezuela, with most suspensions listed as indefinite.

Marisela de Loaiza, president of the Venezuelan Airlines Association, confirmed the measures, saying carriers are prioritizing passenger safety amid rapidly shifting conditions. Flight-tracking data from the weekend shows widespread rerouting as international flights sought to avoid Venezuelan airspace.

Airlines Suspending Service

Iberia (Spain) – Indefinite suspension beginning Nov. 24.

TAP Air (Portugal) – Indefinite suspension; cancellations on Nov. 22 and 25.

LATAM Airlines (Chile) – Indefinite halt of Bogotá-Caracas flights starting Nov. 23.

Avianca (Colombia) – Indefinite suspension of all Venezuela routes beginning Nov. 22.

GOL Linhas Aéreas (Brazil) – Indefinite suspension starting Nov. 22.

Caribbean Airlines (Trinidad & Tobago) – Indefinite suspension starting Nov. 22.

Turkish Airlines (Turkey) – Temporary suspension from Nov. 24–28.

Several carriers – including Copa Airlines (Panama), Air Europa (Spain) and PlusUltra (Spain) – continue operating in Venezuelan airspace for now, though analysts warn the situation remains fluid as geopolitical tensions escalate under the Trump administration.

The FAA advisory has no effect on U.S. based airlines, because flights between the two nations have been suspended since 2019.

Travelers affected in Colombia

Colombia’s Civil Aviation Authority said Monday that roughly 1,500 travelers have already been affected by airline decisions following the FAA advisory. The agency noted that carriers operating between Colombia and Venezuela acted independently to safeguard passengers, leading to widespread cancellations centered in Bogotá.

Latam canceled its Bogotá-Caracas flights for Sunday and Monday, while Avianca suspended its two daily flights to the Venezuelan capital beginning Saturday. Other airlines, including Colombia’s Satena and Wingo, have so far maintained regular operations.

Aviation authorities and airlines are advising travelers to check for updates before heading to airports, warning that additional suspensions are possible if security conditions deteriorate or if the FAA extends its advisory.

Venezuela’s aviation sector – already strained by years of economic turmoil, hyperinflation and political instability – now faces further disruption as regional connectivity contracts once again.

Rising tensions between Washington and Caracas

The disruptions come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Caracas. The Trump administration has framed its regional military buildup as part of its campaign against Latin American drug cartels, chief among them Venezuela’s Cartel de Los Soles, which the president has described as a critical threat to U.S. national security.

On Monday, the State Department designated the cartel – described by U.S. officials as a drug-trafficking network led by President Nicolás Maduro and senior Venezuelan leaders – as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. The move is widely interpreted inside Venezuela as one that could pave the way for U.S. military action and eliminate any remaining prospects for Maduro to negotiate a peaceful exit before becoming a military target.

The U.S. military has deployed unprecedented firepower to the region. The Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, entered the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility last week, expanding what officials describe as the largest American military presence in the Caribbean in decades.

Under what the Pentagon has labeled Operation Southern Spear, an estimated 15,000 to 16,000 U.S. military personnel are now operating near Venezuela. Washington characterizes the mission as a counternarcotics effort. Caracas insists it is a prelude to regime change and has ordered a nationwide military mobilization.