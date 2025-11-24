Comcast to pay $1.5 million U.S. fine after vendor data breach

By David Shepardson Reuters

WASHINGTON – Comcast will pay a $1.5 million fine after a vendor breach exposed personal data from 237,000 current and former customers, the Federal Communications Commission said on Monday.

The FCC said a debt collector used by Comcast until 2022, Financial Business and Consumer Solutions, suffered a 2024 data breach that exposed personal information of Comcast internet, TV and home security customers.

The FCC noted the vendor known as FBCS filed for bankruptcy before the data breach was disclosed in August 2024.

As part of the FCC settlement, Comcast agreed to adopt a compliance plan that includes new vendor oversight practices related to customer privacy and information protection.

Comcast said in a statement it “was not responsible for and has not conceded any wrongdoing in connection with this incident.”

The company added that no Comcast systems were compromised, and FBCS was required to comply with its vendor security requirements. “We remain committed to continually strengthening our cybersecurity policies and protections to safeguard customer data,” it said.