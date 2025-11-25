Dick’s plans to close some ‘underperforming’ Foot Locker stores

By Melina Khan USA TODAY

Dick’s Sporting Goods is planning to close some Foot Locker stores after acquiring the shoe retailer earlier this year.

In its third-quarter earnings report on Nov. 25, Dick’s confirmed it will begin to address “unproductive” Foot Locker assets, including closing “underperforming” stores.

During an earnings call with investors, Dick’s Executive Chairman Ed Stack said the company has identified an initial number of those assets.

“We need to clean out the garage,” Stack said. “This means clearing out unproductive inventory, closing underperforming stores, and right-sizing assets that don’t align with our go-forward vision for the Foot Locker business.”

Dick’s completed its acquisition of Foot Locker on Sept. 8 after first announcing the $2.4 billion deal in May.

Which Foot Locker stores will be closing?

In response to USA TODAY’s inquiry for more information on which Foot Locker stores will be closing and when, Dick’s pointed to comments from Stack and other executives during the Nov. 25 call. The company did not provide a list or timeline.

“As we take a look at store closings, we’re still addressing that. We’ve got some stores that we think we’re going to close,” Stack said, adding that the company expects to have more information to share in its fourth-quarter earnings call.

Stack also said Dick’s implemented “pricing actions,” meaning changes in prices at Foot Locker stores, late in the third-quarter and will be “more aggressive” in the fourth-quarter.

While the company didn’t provide a timeline for store closures, Stack said Dick’s is aiming to complete any inventory changes by the end of the year to put Foot Locker on track for “an inflection point” come back-to-school season next year.

“Our priority is to position Foot Locker for a fresh start in 2026 and reset the business for long-term success,” said Navdeep Gupta, Dick’s chief financial officer.

What to know about Dick’s third-quarter earnings

Dick’s said in its earnings report that it did more than $4 billion in net sales in the third quarter of 2025.

More than $3 billion of total net sales came from Dick’s, while the rest came from sales at Foot Locker since the Sept. 8 acquisition.

Dick’s also said it opened 13 new House of Sport locations and six new Field House locations during the third quarter.

In addition, the company raised its full year 2025 comparable sales growth forecast ranges from 2-3.5% up to 3.5-4%.