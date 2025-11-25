French police make more arrests linked to Louvre jewelry robbery

By Michael Evers dpa

PARIS — French police have arrested a total of four more suspects linked to the October 19 heist of crown jewels from the Louvre, the Paris state prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

The suspects were described as two men aged 38 and 39 and two women aged 31 and 40.

Le Parisien and Le Figaro newspapers had first reported on the arrests. The jewels remain missing.

One of four arrested on Tuesday, a man, is reported to be known to the police and to be linked to the other three main suspects, Le Parisien reported. It remains unclear whether they meant the 38-year-old or the 39-year old.

The brazen heist used a truck with a lift parked outside the famous museum and caused a major security review there.

Two men ascended to a first-floor balcony on the lift, forced their way through a window and made off with the jewelry, while two others waited on scooters on the street below.

The criminals threatened staff and smashed two display cases during their time in the exhibition room, lasting under four minutes in total.

The eight stolen pieces included diadems, necklaces, earrings and brooches worn by French queens and empresses.

During their getaway, the robbers dropped a crown set with emeralds and hundreds of diamonds used by the Empress Eugénie. It was found damaged near the museum.

While the museum has estimated the value of the heist at 88 million euros ($102 million), once broken up the jewels are expected to fetch much less.