Heloise 12/6

TITLE: Keep a list of prescriptions handy

Dear Heloise: I’m a longtime reader of your column in the Daily Breeze, in Torrance, California, and I have a hint that I’d like to pass along: I have a habit of keeping a list of my prescriptions in my wallet because whenever I visit a new doctor or specialist, the first thing they ask is which medications I’m taking.

This came in very handy recently when I was involved in a severe car accident, and the EMTs asked me the same question in the ambulance. I was able to give them the list, and they radioed this to the ER, saving everybody’s precious time! Thanks! — Parker, via email

KEEPING FINGERNAILS CLEAN WHILE GARDENING

Dear Heloise: I just read a reader who suggested wearing single-use “rubber” gloves to keep their fingernails clean when gardening. It’s far better to keep a bar of soap with your gardening gear and simply scrape your fingernails over the soap bar to pack soap under your fingernails.

This obviously goes for both women and men. It keeps your fingernails from getting dirty and stained; plus it slightly reinforces the nail so that they don’t bend or break as easily. It’s inexpensive, super easy and environmentally friendly, and it works! — Becky Esbaum, in Eldridge, Iowa

CLEANING THE LINT TRAP

Dear Heloise: This is in response to Richard, in Anaheim, California, who had a tip on cleaning a dryer lint trap with used dryer sheets. No, it is not safe to use dryer sheets to clean lint traps as the chemicals can leave a residue that clogs the screen.

This buildup can reduce dryer efficiency, cause overheating, and potentially create a fire hazard. Instead, you should use a brush or a vacuum to clean the lint trap, and for a deep clean, wash the screen with hot, soapy water. — Marcy Shonk Mumford, in Casey, Illinois

BOGO SALES

Dear Heloise: In response to Charles H., I can relate to the complaints about a BOGO sale. When I was raising four children, I loved the opportunity to get these sales. However, being a senior and living in a senior community with less need and space for extra food/supplies, I still like to hunt for a bargain.

When I find a BOGO or another good sale, I donate the extra items to a neighbor in need or to the local food bank. If I need the items on sale, I don’t mind getting extra to donate. There’s always someone who can use them or possibly need them.

Another suggestion is BOGO meals from restaurants. Friends can go out together, enjoy the BOGO meal, and split the bill. I love your column and read it every day in the Villages Daily Sun. — Maggie R., in Florida

PET PAL

Dear Heloise: I named my dog after Walter Payton, as I am a Chicago Bear fan. I read your column daily. Pets are so important. I’m a mental health therapist and recommend pets as a way to improve one’s mental health. — Lisa Franz, via email

