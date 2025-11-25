More than 100 rally against Spokane Valley councilwoman’s ‘Islamophobe’ comments

During a Spokane Valley City Council meeting Tuesday, Councilwoman Jessica Yaeger listens to a stream of public comment chastising her for Islamophobic comments she posted on her personal Facebook. (COLIN MULVANY /THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Dozens of people called for Spokane Valley Councilwoman Jessica Yaeger’s resignation and want her to apologize for a controversial post she made on her personal Facebook last week.

Yaeger declared she is a “proud Islamophobe” in a post Thursday morning. During an interview with The Spokesman-Review last week, Yaeger said she does not believe Islam is a religion but a style of government. She also said that Islam has no home in Spokane Valley.

More than 100 people attended Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the first since Yaeger made the declaration. A rally was held on the sidewalk outside Spokane Valley City Hall, where nearly a hundred people gathered, clad in puffer coats, hijabs and blankets, and many holding signs that simply read “Love.”

Nearly every person who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting criticized Yaeger for her post. Some were critical of other council members for not standing more firmly against Yaeger’s beliefs.

“When an elected official uses her platform to target a big community, it implies hostility,” Kawkab Shishani, a Washington State University professor of public health and nursing, said during public comment. “History has taught us over and over that words like these do not remain abstract, they create conditions that lead to fear and unsafe environments for families. Council member Yaeger’s messages encouraged hostility against Muslims. Our community felt the impact immediately.”

Shishani invited Yaeger to have coffee with her and said she’d like to have a conversation about Islam.

“This is our home. We are part of this community,” Shishani said. “My invitation to you is to help you understand our values and how they can be an asset if you decide to replace the hate in your heart with love.”

Ben Lund, a Spokane Valley resident and frequent speaker at council meetings, was the only person to speak in Yaeger’s defense. He said that Yaeger helped his 99-year-old mother find housing, and that’s a side of Yaeger that people don’t see on social media. Lund also said that what is happening in the Valley is the beginning of sharia law influencing local laws.

Most Muslim Americans believe sharia law stands as ethical personal guidelines that should not be held over the Constitution and practice the faith while keeping with American laws, according to the Brookings Institution.

Yaeger sent a written statement to The Spokesman-Review on Friday night claiming that her post was meant to express basic moral truths that she would not apologize for believing.

“Let me be absolutely clear: pedophilia is wrong, rape is wrong, female genital mutilation is wrong. These are not controversial positions. They are universal human rights and truths. Anyone pretending that speaking out against these atrocities is somehow hateful or extreme is being deliberately dishonest,” Yaeger wrote.

Naghmana Sherazi, a local Muslim, said during the public comment portion of the meeting that Yaeger’s language is “offensive and must be addressed.”

“We respectfully require a statement from Spokane Valley City Council be made at the start of your next meeting that affirms the value of your Muslim neighbors.”

Spokane Valley Mayor Pam Haley read a statement at the beginning of the council meeting, stating that she was “deeply troubled” by Yaeger’s post and that hate speech and discrimination have no place in the Valley or public discourse. Haley and every council member, including Yaeger, also reaffirmed a resolution the council passed in 2017 that said Spokane Valley is an inclusive city where all are welcome.

“Thank you for your words earlier, but we need more than that,” Sherazi said. “This statement must include an apology for the harm done and a strong affirmation of your commitment as public officials to represent all users of the City of Spokane Valley, regardless of faith.”

The Spokane Islamic Center, Jaffaria Community and Muslims for Community Action and Support put out a joint statement responding to Yaeger’s post on Monday morning, calling her “Islamophobia” discriminatory.

“When an elected leader engages in rhetoric that targets an entire religious community, it undermines the safety, dignity, and belonging of Muslim residents,” the statement reads. “Spokane Valley is home to a diverse Muslim community that contributes to the region’s civic life, economy, and culture. We live here, work here, raise families here, and are committed to building a safe and inclusive community for everyone.”

Yaeger’s post also garnered attention from the nation’s largest Muslim advocacy organization, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which posted a statement calling for locals to repudiate Yaeger’s comments on Friday.

Yaeger also wrote in her statement that The Spokesman-Review did not include any of her comments from her interview on Thursday, even though Yaeger is quoted many times throughout story.

“I was elected by the people of Spokane Valley to be straightforward, candid, and unafraid to speak on difficult topics. That is exactly what I will continue to do. I will not be intimidated into silence because my words make some people uncomfortable,” Yaeger wrote.