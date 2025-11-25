Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Trenton N. Vonderscheer and Savannah E. Taylor, both of Spokane.

Dannyl T. C. Franklin and Katrina J. Dorscher, both of Spokane.

Nathan A. Ames, of Addy, Wash., and Elise L. Carney, of Chewelah.

Juanjose R. Ruiz and Kathryn M. Jones, both of Spokane.

Timothy D. Anthony and Kathryn R. Anthony, both of Spokane.

Korey E. Williams and Arizona L. T. Scarborough, both of Spokane.

Emily M. Scofield and Olivia F. Lawson, both of Spokane.

Timothy D. Fregeau and Tiffany S. Poblete, both of Spokane.

Finn D. Shumway, of Spokane, and Kariya E. Lacy, of Davenport.

Jayden M. Lentz, of Pullman, and Bonnie M. Geer, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Family Insurance Co. v. Izaac Zonka, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bell, Detro O. A. and Pearson-Bell, Roxann

Amin Elgiadi, Hena and Elgiadi, Ali J.

Galbizo, Mercedes T. and Landin-Baamonde, Gabriela

Evans, Samantha D. and Nicholas D.

Taisey, Leah R. and Jacob M.

Villanueva, Anasofia and Beckett, Benjamin C.

House, Zoe S. and Andrew I.

Jones, Shelby E. and Jones-Chapman, Kyler Q.

Fuchs, Reagan A. and Neil C.

Warzocha, Troy and Kelli

Boileau, Jacob and Megan

Sindledecker, Amy E. and Thomas W.

Davey, Krystal D. and Brett M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Matthew R. Lance, 36; 189 months to life in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree domestic child molestation, two counts of first-degree domestic child rape, indecent exposure, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Justin D. Kelley, 31; 36 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Carson J. Jacob, 35; 87 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Sergio A. Orduno-Gallegos, 31; $15 restitution, 80 days in jail with credit given for 80 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation and two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Michael A. Luciano, 36; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree malicious mischief.

Emanuel I. Hernandez, 42; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Zachery R. Palmisano, 42; two months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Daniel A. Utter, 40; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Dustin R. Hart, 40; $15 restitution, 49 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment and order violation.

Darius J. Terry, 26; 13 days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning.

Julie A. Henry, 43; 38 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Xeryus J. Dansby, 31; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Vaughn M. Evans, 36; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Kenneth L. Bierd, 63; 22 days in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

William E. Ambrose, 56; 13 days in jail, vehicular interference.

Davidson C. Baker, 28; 42 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and supplying alcohol to a minor.

Jessica L. Bradley, 36; 14 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Amy J. Cox, 47; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Victoria B. Ermine, 32; 20 days in jail, riot, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a license.

Brandon G. Fortune, 32; 21 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Tatianna I. E. Gutierrez, 27; 15 days in jail, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Kenyen L. Intermill, 27; 60 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Jerad H. McKnight, 35; 15 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Daneika D. Munson, 21; 30 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Cory L. Nelson, 39; 64 days in jail, reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Bonita P. Pimentel, 22; 30 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Jessica M. Poindexter, 35; 10 days in jail, making aa false statement to a public servant.

Allen J. Sinka, 27; five days in jail converted to five days of community service.

Isaac J. Tucker, 23; 30 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Shonee Wilson, 30; one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

William J. Wynne, 33; 20 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Dustin R. Hart, 40; 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Rena L. Reed, 47; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Shelby S. Weir, 32; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, possession of a controlled substance.