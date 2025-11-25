Woman badly hurt as crew cut Christmas tree meant for Oregon Capitol

By Mike Rogoway Oregonian

Oregon wildland fire supervisor Dana Turner suffered serious injuries last week when a crew was cutting down a 70-foot noble fir that had been destined to be the state Capitol’s Christmas tree.

Something went awry during the cutting on Nov. 17, in what a friend described as a “freak accident.” A GoFundMe post said a Life Flight aircraft flew Turner to a hospital with a crushed femur, lower back trauma and facial injuries and reported that she had undergone surgery to begin her recovery.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said Monday that Turner is doing well and it will provide her with whatever support it can.

The forestry department declined to comment on what went wrong and said it is beginning an investigation into the incident. It said the tree was cut by the South Fork Forest Camp, which consists of department employees and people working on forest crews while in state custody.

All crew members pass a national qualification course for saw training and tree cutting, according to Joy Krawczyk, the department’s spokesperson.

The South Fork crews “routinely remove hazardous and downed trees from state forest roads, campgrounds, and trails,” Krawczyk said.

This was the first time since 2019 that the Department of Forestry had cut down a Christmas tree for the Capitol, according to Krawczyk. That duty stopped during the pandemic and during renovations at the Capitol building, she said.

The tree that decorates the Capitol rotunda typically comes from state forestland, Krawczyk said. But the tree that injured Turner “will not be going to the state Capitol,” she said.

Instead, timberland and forest products giant Weyerhaeuser has donated a noble fir for the Capitol to use in its place.