Downriver Grill owners placing restaurant up for sale

The kitchen staff at Downriver Grill makes more than 15 gallons of shrimp bisque a week. The owners announced this week that the restaurant is now up for sale and will close on Dec. 20. (Kris Kilduff/For The Spokesman-Review)

The owners of longtime Spokane restaurant Downriver Grill have announced that their eatery is for sale.

Jonathan Sweatt, who opened the business in 2003, announced the pending sale via a social media post this week.

“After much consideration and heartfelt gratitude to our community, Jonathan and Aaron have made the incredibly difficult decision to list Downriver Grill for sale,” the post reads. “From our first day, the goal was simple; to create a place where people could gather, laugh, and share great food and drink.

“Thanks to all of you, we have done exactly that. Your support, friendship, and loyalty over the last 20+ years have meant more than we can ever express.”

The last day of operation for the restaurant will be Dec. 20. Until then, it will continue to operate from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday; from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Sweatt also is a owner of the Flying Goat, known for its craft pizzas. It’s located across Northwest Boulevard from Downriver Grill.

In the post announcing the sale, Sweatt noted that the sale only applies to Downriver Grill, 3315 W. Northwest Blvd., and not his other eateries.

Sweat also is an owner of Republic Pi at 611 E. 30th Ave.; Uprise Brewing at 617 N. Ash St. and the catering business, Simply Gourmet, which is operated out of the same building as Downriver Grill.

A listing with NAI Black lists the Downriver Grill property for $1.495 million.

The building was constructed in 1928 and includes 3930 square feet.

“This versatile Spokane property combines turn-key functionality with long-term investment appeal,” according to the listing. “With a modern restaurant build-out, strong infrastructure, and prominent location, it offers an immediate opportunity for continued food service operations or repositioning for a range of retail and service users.”

In the post, Sweatt thanked the clientele who patronized the restaurant over the past two decades.

“To our community at-large and amazing neighbors in the Downriver / Audubon areas, your support has meant the world, and the shared memories over the years have been cherished,” he wrote.

He noted that the restaurant will offer “special throw-back and popular items” in the last few weeks it remains open before the Dec. 20 closure.

“We hope everyone will stop by before our last day of service so we can say thank you in person,” he wrote. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being part of the Downriver Grill story.”

Efforts to reach Sweatt on Wednesday were not immediately successful.