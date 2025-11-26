This day in history: Spokane mayor suggested he opposed forming police review board. Rules at local college ban smoking …. by women

Spokane Mayor David H. Rodgers said he did not plan to form a Spokane Police Review Committee to investigate the fatal police shooting of Lewis and Clark High School student Craig S. Jordan, The Spokesman-Review reported on Nov. 26, 1975. The newspaper also reported that Michael Ormsby was sworn in as a Spokane School Board member. Ormsby would go on to serve as the U.S. attorney in Eastern Washington during the Obama administration. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The American Civil Liberties Union asked Spokane Mayor David H. Rodgers to form a Spokane Police Review Committee to investigate the fatal police shooting of Lewis and Clark High School student Craig S. Jordan.

Rodgers replied that he was “not inclined” to form such a review committee because the incident was already under investigation by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Also, a coroner’s jury would soon be called to rule on the matter.

The ACLU said a review committee should review “police pursuit and apprehension policies,” and police use of weapons during apprehensions.

From 1925: The rule was clear for women at all of the region’s colleges: No smoking allowed.

A Whitman College dean said that smoking by women “is not opposed on moral grounds, but on the ground that college girls are too young to have such a habit fastened upon them.”

Smoking by women was also banned at the University of Idaho. At Washington State College (now University) neither men nor women were permitted to smoke on campus because of fire danger. There was no specific rule for women students, but “all sororities and women’s organizations have rules which prohibit their members from smoking.”

The Whitman dean said the rule was barely necessary, since sentiment amongst the co-eds was “almost unanimous against smoking.”