Fresh off new EP, Trivium brings metal to the Podium

From staff reports

Trivium is bringing over two decades of metal to Spokane with their Ascend Above the Ashes tour.

Founded in Orlando, Florida, in 1999, the heavy metal band soon made waves with their diverse yet distinct sound as well as early albums like “Ascendancy” and “The Crusade.” Their latest full-length record, “In the Court of the Dragon,” was released in 2021.

Trivium has become known for songs like “The Heart from Your Hate,” “In Waves,” “Until the World Goes Cold” and more. Their song “Betrayer” was nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The group released their latest project, a three-track EP titled “Struck Dead,” in October.

Trivium will be celebrating 20 years of their second record “Ascendancy” at the Podium USA on Friday and will be joined by fellow metal bands Jinjer and Heriot.

Tickets starting at $60 can be purchased through TicketsWest.