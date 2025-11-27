Holidays in Spokane: Your local gift guide for 2025

Lauren Carney took over her mother’s shop Vinegar last year and has converted it into Vinegar Goods, which boasts an eclectic offering of European home goods and locally made gifts. The shop also has a wrought iron conservatory in the back where she hosts events. (COLIN MULVANY)

From staff reports

With Small Business Saturday almost here, we want to help get you in the mood to support our neighbors, local artists, culinary wizards and all those working to make Spokane unique.

Here is this year’s guide to some of our staff picks for places to consider for filling up stockings and stacking gifts under the tree.

And if you want more ideas, check out our guides from 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020.

Jumping Jackalope Axe Throwing

1311 W. Sprague Avenue, Spokane, WA

Have you ever imagined yourself as a ninja, throwing stars with deadly accuracy? Or maybe a master of the machete, impressing friends with your knowledge of the blade?

If you haven’t, maybe the description above conjures images of someone else in your life.

Miguel Tamburini, owner of Jumping Jackalope Axe Throwing, pictured in 2021. (COLIN MULVANY)

Jumping Jackalope Axe Throwing offers visitors the chance to live out their sharpshooting fantasies for an afternoon.

Opened in 2020 by Miguel Tamburini, Jumping Jackalope has a selection of hatchets, knives, machetes, axes, saw blades, ninja stars and tomahawks that staff can guide visitors in throwing at wooden targets.

The experience is really for everyone, Tamburini said. He has taught people as young as 8 and as old as 92 to throw with light tomahawks and dull hatchets. People in wheelchairs are welcome, and staff have made sensory friendly environments for throwers on the autism spectrum upon request, lowering lights and music.

“People think it’s about power and Vikings and beers – no. It’s about finesse, technique and accuracy,” Tamburini said. “Not power.”

Tamburini began throwing in 2018 and went pro in 2020. Since opening his business, his team has hosted family outings, team building exercises, birthdays and more. Booking a session is satisfying, he said, because learners go from missing the target to hitting the bullseye over the course of their visit.

The price of a “skill that will remain with them for the rest of their lives” sits at $25 per person per hour, with a $5 discount for military members, first responders, artists and teachers. Gift cards can be purchased online and used digitally or printed out. They expire after one year.

– Cannon Barnett

Apánii Aki Beads

River Park Square, 808 W. Main Ave., Suite 223

A selection of beaded earrings by Apánii Aki Beads sold at Indigenous Chic in River Park Square. (Elena Perry)

For those with someone on your list lacking pizzazz, there’s handmade jewelry by Apánii Aki to spice up their life.

Spokane-based Indigenous artist Jenn Tucker, whose Blackfeet name is Apánii Aki, or Butterfly Woman, has been beading on leather for over 30 years, she estimated. She decided to start making and selling beadwork jewelry within the last year after a knee replacement surgery, when she had a lot of idle time for art and found the medium to be healing for her physically and spiritually.

“When you’re beading, you’re really focused with your hands, and you take your time, and you’re thinking you’re putting a lot of your heart and your soul into the work you’re doing,” Tucker said. “I feel like that’s very healing for me; I feel like the love and thought that I’m putting into the piece is also giving it to me.”

Her work is bold, with large beaded earrings like hoops or shapes like hearts and stars outlined with her intricate, glistening glass beadwork. Each design is colorful, with beads arranged in such a way that they create patterns of flowers or blocks of coordinating colors.

Jewelry by Apánii Aki is sold at Indigenous Chic, a new boutique at River Park Square downtown that specializes in Indigenous-made and -owned brands.

– Elena Perry

Hunting Bee Apiary’s most popular Christmas gift is the honey kit, which is a six-ounce jar of honey and a honey dipper for only $5 dollars. Honey kits can be found at the Chewelah Community Creamery and a variety of stores across Colville, Wash. (Monica Carrillo-Casas/The Spokesman-Review)

Hive-crafted gifts worth the buzz

huntingbeeapiary.com

Hunting Bee Apiary is hoping to make someone’s holiday a little sweeter.

Located in Colville, co-owner Christal Gillo sells a variety of all-natural beeswax products, including lotions, candles and soaps. She said her most sold item during the holidays are the honey kits, which include a 6-ounce jar of honey with a honey dipper for only $5 dollars.

“I haven’t changed my rates the whole entire time I’ve been doing this,” Gillo said. “Kind of like the Arizona Tea Company, how they’ve always kept their tea to 99 cents. It’s like, if you’re stuck with something good, why change it?”

Hunting Bee products are for sale at multiple stories in Colville and Chewelah, as well the business’s website.

Gillo said she started her business alongside her husband in 2017 not long after they started taking beekeeping classes.

She said she was looking at a recent purchase of candles that stated they had beeswax in them, finding they only have a 5% amount of beeswax, per the FDA requirement.

“I noticed that there’s a drastic difference between what is in normal beeswax candles that you buy at the store and what my bees were producing,” Gillo said.”To me, it was kind of almost deceiving, because it didn’t look the same, it didn’t smell the same, and my bees are producing something that is 100% pure.”

– Monica Carrillo-Casas

Bucket of Moonbeams

Sold online at fromherespokane.com and etsy.com, though the latter is closed ahead of the upcoming Brrrzaar art market, where Bucket of Moonbeams will be vending.

Bucket of Moonbeams sells hand-woven tea towels and will be a vendor at this year’s Brrrzaar art fair. (Courtesy photo)

I am at that point in my life where the objects that make me happiest are simple things crafted beautifully. The greatest gift for me is something like a bowl from Takako Pottery, which I featured in the 2023 gift guide: subtle but radiating craftsmanship. I will never be able to afford marble countertops or an elaborate chandelier, but occasionally splurging on these kinds of smaller, quality home goods makes me feel a bit like I have my life together, despite my rough bank account.

Bucket of Moonbeam’s handwoven tea towels hit that note for me exactly, probably because artist Sarah Hickman has a similar philosophy.

Her focus on weaving tea towels came about because “everyone needs those things in their home, but a lot of times it’s overlooked or they’ll just buy the cheapest one because it’s a throwaway item, and I think it’s important to surround myself with things in my home with care and attention.”

The stay-at-home mother of six and weaver for the last decade will be featuring her tea towels ($35) at Terrain’s annual Brrrzaar art market on Dec. 13, along with pouches ($20-80), pillows ($60-80), scarves ($120) and ponchos ($180) made from the same handwoven material. She also sells at From Here and on her own Etsy page, though the latter gets taken down temporarily ahead of the big markets so she can stockpile goods.

Yes, at those prices, it’s decidedly in the splurge column for my finances, but there’s something about handwoven material that makes my heart purr, and Hickman’s rainbow or forest green patterns speak to me in particular. I’ll be picking up a few for my mother (and myself) at Brrrzaar this year.

– Emry Dinman

Summer Hightower, who started Veda Lux in the South Perry Business District 15 years ago, shows some of her jewelry on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at her second store, The Reliquarium, 110 S. Madison St. She opened The Reliquarium over the summer. (Jonathan Brunt/The Spokesman-Rev)

The Reliquarium

110 S. Madison St. in Spokane

For some time, Summer Hightower had her eye on a cool downtown storefront to expand her “maximalist wonderland curated vintage and designer jewelry” business (as her website describes it).

That dream spot was vacated recently, and she made the leap and opened the Reliquarium over the summer next to Hotel Indigo.

“It wasn’t something we were financially prepared for either, but it happened to come up and I was like, well, we can finally expand to showcase more of our designer vintage, some of our really, really amazing collector pieces,” Hightower said.

That meant pulling inventory from storage and more space for her one-of-a-kind jewelry and for highlighting more artists, many of them local.

The shop is full of jewelry, plants, vintage and more. The plants help her achieve her goal of making it feel more like an atrium.

“I just wanted something very moody, vibey – more like goth, witchy vibes,” she said.

Her new location is much bigger than Veda Lux, her original “wonderland” that she started 15 years ago in the South Perry neighborhood, but it’s still packed with colorful and unique gifts.

Veda Lux, 1106 S. Perry St., pictured on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, will celebrate its 15th anniversary on Friday. The business was started by Summer Hightower, we opened up her second shop, The Reliquarium, this year in downtown Spokane. (Jonathan Brunt/The Spokesman-Review)

(Veda Lux, 1106 S. Perry St., remains open and its inventory continues to pour onto the front yard.)

Hightower said she started making jewelry probably before she was in high school.

Her work is a maximalist, asymmetrical, more-is-better-style that will be noticed. Her more extensive pieces are more of an outfit, better described as body art.

There are dozens of dangly pairs of earrings with eyeballs, or hearts, or butterflies, or crosses or hearts or lilies. Many styles graze the shoulders.

“I also repurpose a lot of old things and turn them into something new,” she said, describing one of her many vibrant sets. “So yeah, this particular pair, these are old vintage florals that I put Swarovski crystals in the middle, so you can see there’s, like, several layers of flowers.”

On Friday, both shops will celebrate Veda Lux’s 15th anniversary. There also will be special deals and promotions on Small Business Saturday.

Tip: Go at lunchtime and grab a soup across the street at Soulful Soups.

– Jonathan Brunt

Jewerly by Sara Callan

(Available at the Reliquarium)

Sara Callan, seen on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, makes copper electroform jewelry and sells it at The Reliquarium in downtown Spokane. (Jonathan Brunt/The Spokesman-Rev)

It took the COVID-19 pandemic for Sara Callan to have the time to start the path to her craft: electroform jewelry.

“I always thought it was really unique and beautiful, and so I decided to go for it and bought the equipment needed and just started teaching myself how to do it,” she said after stocking up a case of her wares last week at the Reliquarium.

Callan, who also works in tree care, takes items she finds in her yard in northwest Spokane and other places in nature: flowers, twigs, ferns, leaves, seeds, deer teeth, anything interesting, really, and with electricity and chemistry, coats them with copper.

“I hike a lot and do a lot of mushroom foraging and camping and stuff,” she said, pointing at one of her pieces. “This is actually a real lizard that somebody found and gave to me. It was dried out, so I turned that one into a necklace.”

– Jonathan Brunt

Forget Me Not offers a variety of gift finds this holiday season, including these iconic tumblers for fans of the reality TV franchise, “The Real Housewives.” (Monica Carrillo-Casas/The Spokesman-Review)

Standout finds for every taste and budget

173 S Main St, Colville, WA

Step inside Forget Me Not in Colville, where every shelf hides a unique gift waiting to be discovered.

“We try to offer something that you don’t see everywhere else; something a little bit more unique, you know, kind of a little more edgy,” said Candice Gessel, owner of the store.

Each corner of the shop is filled with a variety of items and themes. Shoppers will find fun-smelling soy candles like Pumpkin Cheesecake and Strudel Spice made in Eastern Washington, farm-themed pillows and decor, and iconic tumblers for fans of “The Real Housewives,” an American reality TV franchise.

Gessel also said that the store offers custom-made tumblers, mugs and sweatshirts crafted by her niece, Tiana Wild, who owns her own business down the street called Wicked Wild Designs.

Gessel said they are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

“We offer gifts here to give for every budget,” Gessel said.

– Monica Carrillo-Casas

AutoSkin Detailing

3927 N. Madison Street #1/2, Spokane, WA

For the person who has everything – assuming that “everything” includes a car or two – a gift certificate to AutoSkin Detailing could be the way to go.

For $250, you can give the gift of an interior detail, which includes a carwash and windows cleaned in and outside. For $400, a full detail, complete with two coats of machine polish. The shop also offers ceramic coating, window tinting and sticker removal.

“We specialize in reconditioning vehicles for people to get a nice, rejuvenated look, smell and feel to their vehicle,” owner Cody Duncan said.

Folks looking to resell cars are obvious candidates for the ideal giftee. People with a lot of in-and-out of their car such as Uber drivers or pet owners are other frequents at the shop, along with anyone with mobility issues who struggle to clean.

Starting Dec. 1, AutoSkin Detailing will be launching its biggest sale of the year: a buy one, get one half price deal for full details. The discount must be used before June 1.

Duncan opened AutoSkin Detailing in 2012, but the past 13 years have only been the latest in his passion for vehicles. He played with Hot Wheels growing up in Spokane and graduated from Lewis and Clark before landing his first job as a shuttle driver for the downtown Honda dealership.

Duncan went on to work in sales for Hyundai and study business at Spokane Community College. Opening a detailing business was a blend of his “entrepreneurial spirit” and love for cars, he said.

Run by himself and his wife. Maria, Duncan’s 7-year-old son, Cash, loves to hang out in the shop. Cash is into Legos right now, building motors and cars.

“He helps out all the time,” Duncan said. “Every day feels like work, but I wouldn’t rather be doing anything else.”

– Cannon Barnett

The Quilting Bee

Inside the giant barn of The Quilting Bee in Spokane Valley, one can find holiday quilts, classes and kits to hand stitch your own present.

The ability to make your own gift for a loved one and personalize it is what makes The Quilting Bee such a wonderful place to find a holiday gift, said manager Michael Auble.

“Handmaking is more important in an increasingly digital world,” he said. “It means a lot more when you can personalize a gift by hand-stitching their name into it or adding a phrase that means something to you both.”

Auble also recommends gifting a loved one of their many classes so they can learn to quilt or sew.

“It’s such a big thing to have a creative outlet, and that’s what we try to offer,” he said.

Locally owned since opening in 1978, The Quilting Bee is located at 16002 East Broadway Avenue. Current owner Sara Cassan said she would “absolutely love” for Spokanites to purchase one of their Christmas quilting kits for a holiday gift.

– Amanda Sullender

Cracked Film Labs

Orders can be placed online at https://crackedfilmlab.com/.

I’m not always a believer that vintage is better. I’ve tried to get into records for years but find the record player I inherited a mite too touchy. There is an appealing aesthetic, but I find the juice isn’t worth the squeeze. Sometimes there’s a hardy quality to something from the last century, but a lot of the time it’s just a hassle.

My girlfriend has been teaching me to feel differently about film photography. She always has a disposable camera on hand at holidays, big trips and events that she particularly wants to capture, and there really is something deeply compelling about seeing those developed photos come in, sometimes months after they were first taken. We’ve both had professional portraits of us done at one point or another, and of course the ubiquitous cellphone camera is always there, but no photo makes me stop like the ones she takes on film.

There aren’t a lot of options anymore for actually developing those photos, but if you slip into the downtown Fern plant shop and look next to their front counter, you might notice a small mini fridge where Cracked Film Labs maintains a film canister drop off. Operated primarily by Jaymie Belknap, Cracked Film Labs develops film, but they also sell high-quality rolls and disposable cameras, as well as keychains she makes from recycled film canisters.

“In a digital world that we continue to dive more into, I think a lot of people are reverting back to tangible, analogue ways of doing things,” Belknap said. “People are yearning for the physical and tangible.”

A longtime lover of film, Belknap started the development business as a side to her photography business in 2021 before she realized that the demand was robust and, perhaps more importantly, sustained. Fern, a regional business with a history of collaborating with the creative community (and that I featured in the 2023 Gift Guide), gladly offered space for Cracked Film Lab’s customers to drop off their canisters for pick up, she said in an interview.

In 2025, having to wait for a photo may feel downright anachronistic. But there’s something about (at least for the amateur) not knowing how a photo is going to turn out, getting it back weeks or months later and seeing what you and the camera have made that elevates that photo into something actually memorable.

I’ve come to the conclusion that there’s a simple reason your parents look hotter than you in their old photos. It’s the film. It’s certainly not those hairstyles… what were you all thinking in the ‘80s?!

– Emry Dinman

Liz Merriam is started Flourish Botanicals in 2019 with soap and shampoo bars. She now makes six different kinds of shampoo bars. (Maksim Ivanuta)

Flourish Botanicals

flourishbotanicals.com

There are lots of local artisans making and selling quality bar soap. Not many are making shampoo.

But Liz Merriam is. She started Flourish Botanicals in 2019 with soap and shampoo bars, though the shampoo took time to perfect.

“It took me five years to really formulate a shampoo bar that I was really proud of and matched the quality that I want for myself,” she said.

Merriam grew up in Wyoming and moved to Spokane to attend Whitworth University for teaching. She’s a full-time English as a second language teacher for adults through Spokane Community College. She loves that job, but she also loves the work of her business, which is taking up more of her time.

“It just keeps growing every year,” she said.

Her passion for the environment and concern about waste sparked her desire to start Flourish.

“And then I realized Spokane, it would be great if Spokane had a place or a company where you could go and buy all of your personal care items completely packaging-free, plastic-free especially,” she said.

A small shampoo bar (stocking stuffer?) lasts her a couple months. It only takes a few swipes a head of hair to generate the froth needed for the desired aromatic cleansing. She notes that liquid shampoo is about 80% water, so that small bar contains the equivalent of a couple bottles.

She sells six different kinds of shampoo bars, taking pride in using nature ingredients gentle on the hair and skin, as well as the rivers and land.

“I formulated them each differently,” she said. “So some have more for moisture, some help with scalp care.”

Merriam also sells conditioner bars, soap, dish soap, cleansing bars and body oils.

In addition to her website, her products are sold at From Here at River Park Square; The Bohemian, Mulberry Market and Scale House Market in Spokane Valley; Wildland Co-op in Colbert; and My Fresh Basket in the eastern edge of Kendall Yards.

– Jonathan Brunt

Darcy Gravelle, co-owner of Tossed & Found, at 2607 N Monroe Street, pictured in 2020. Tossed & Found prides itself on finding it’s stock all from Spokane. (DAN PELLE)

Tossed & Found

2607 N. Monroe St. in Spokane

Tossed & Found prides itself as having the largest collection of antique and vintage Christmas decorations.

“Between Victorian-era ornaments or midcentury ceramic Santas, we find some of the rarest Christmas decorations you can find in Spokane,” said co-owner Leslie Fleischmann.

Earlier this month, Tossed & Found held an open House with their store filled to the brim with Christmas decorations. Many of the items are still in stock.

The three women who own Tossed & Found source everything in the store from Spokane itself, and older Christmas memorabilia has been a focus.

“It’s harder and harder to find the classic Christmas decoration that can fill people with such nostalgia,” Fleischmann said.

Tossed & Found is located at 2607 North Monroe Street. Along Monroe Street, one can find a whole host of antique and vintage stores containing all kinds of oddities. Fleischmann said her store differentiates from the competition with a mix of actual antiques with vintage fare.

“We really try to have a bit of everything that anyone could possibly want,” she said.

– Amanda Sullender

Lauren Carney took over her mother’s shop Vinegar last year and has converted it into Vinegar Goods, which boasts an eclectic offering of European home goods and locally made gifts. The Vinegar Goods shop also has a wrought iron conservatory in the back where owner Lauren Carney hosts events. (COLIN MULVANY)

‘Different pieces that Spokane would not normally see’

Vinegar Goods and The Conservatory

1930 S. Inland Empire Way, Spokane, WA

Nestled in Vinegar Flats is a small shop with a bevy of offerings sweeter than its namesake implies.

A little over a year ago, Lauren Carney opened eclectic kitchen and homegoods shop “Vinegar Goods” on the neighborhood’s main drag, Inland Empire Way. The retail space was formerly managed by the duo behind nearby Lucky Goods, restaurateur Celeste Shaw and partner Tami Haas – Carney’s mother.

Since taking over the space, Carney, 30, has sought to fill what she described as Spokane County’s missing niche in homewares: European gourmet goods. While she carries products from local crafters and artisans, Carney said her curated selection also includes furniture, foods and fixtures hailing from the likes of Belgium, Italy and Norway.

“I just kind of source things from all over the world, and hopefully it’s bringing different pieces that Spokane would not normally see,” Carney said. “And then we mix in a lot of vintage too.”

Carney said she and the rest of the shop are happy to assist shoppers in finding the right gift from their varied selection. Her favorite go-to for someone who likes to host is a classic breadboard, stacked with a cookbook, artisan utensil and wrapped with a tea towel and bow.

“I always feel like my store is for the people who are hard to shop for, because we have so many different things that they would not find in, like, a Wiliams Sonoma or a big box store like Target,” Carney said.

Aside from literal gifts, Carney also offers an experience for the next big birthday bash or celebratory milestone. She manages The Conservatory, an event space nestled in a literal conservatory behind the Vinegar Goods shop.

The elegant space is available to rent for birthdays, showers and holiday parties for $250 an hour, and bookings can be made through the company’s website, conservatoryevents.com.

“It is pretty magical; you don’t feel like you’re in Spokane,” Carney said. “Again, it’s that European vibe that I feel like the Vinegar Flats area could really lean into, especially with all of the garden greenhouses around here.”

– Nick Gibson

A sled that J.D. and Cindy Spangenberg created with their last name and the year of their marriage engraved. The Spangenberg’s own Uniquely Made Decor in Loon Lake where they create a variety of items for customers, including custom-made sleds. (Mathew Callaghan / The Spokesman-Review)

Uniquely Made Decor

The custom-crafted sleds from Uniquely Made in Loon Lake can either serve as a mantlepiece or as a welcoming decoration when positioned by the door. It’s perfect for anyone, except those looking to bomb down a hill at 20 mph. It definitely won’t survive that.

J.D. and Cindy Spangenberg, the owners of Uniquely Made, create and refurbish furniture, Christmas ornaments, florals, motorcycle art and more. They even have a nativity scene in their store where customers can get professional photos taken.

The sleds they make can be painted, engraved and further customized upon a customer’s request. J.D. does the woodworking and laser engraving, while Cindy does the painting and detailing. Because customers get to choose how they want their sled to look, the prices range from $50 for the most basic, painted sled all the way up to $125.

The couple said they moved from Idaho, where they were both involved in ministry for the past 27 years, to Loon Lake for a slower pace of life and to semi-retire. Their storefront used to be the old Loon Lake firehouse before the station got a sizable upgrade. They remodeled the inside to have a more homey feel and so they could have a workshop of their own where the engines used to park.

Because the couple lives directly behind the store, their hours are flexible. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, they’re open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The rest of the week, the couple, equipped with a Ring doorbell, can open up for customers upon request.

Along with the warm atmosphere and friendly demeanor of the owners, prospective customers will also be greeted by a Rhodesian ridgeback- Pitbull mix named Rudy upon venturing inside. For anyone in Stevens County looking for a quality gift, a hand-crafted decoration or a place to take holiday photos, this might just be the place.

“We’re just a husband-and-wife team trying to just do unique, fun stuff,” J.D. Spangenberg said.

-Mathew Callaghan

Susan Graham opened Geez Loueez Artistry and Gifts, 1514 S. Perry Ave., in 2015 after buying this Tuff Shed and placing it in her front yard. Seen on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (Jonathan Brunt/The Spokesman-Review)

Geez Loueez

1514 S. Perry St. in Spokane

Susan Graham is an artist in many media.

She paints nature scenes.

For decades, she’s painted business windows for Christmas, a holiday tradition that has faded over the years, though she still does a few, including for Egger Meats.

She’s a talented florist. She’s also an artist incubator.

For years, Graham sold her paintings from her yard just south of the South Perry Business District. But she got tired of moving her paintings back and forth between her basement and yard.

When her mom died and left her $3,500, she decided to expand, buying a Tuff Shed, moving it to the side of her house and opening Geez Loueez, where she could showcase her art.

A year later, a neighbor, asked if she could display her art, too. She expanded into her former carport that she enclosed with windows from the Habitat for Humanity store. She now features 25 artists mostly from the neighborhood.

“It’s just really a place for new artists to get started,” she said.

Because many are just starting out, many paintings, jewelry, pottery and other art cost less than you might see at other art galleries.

She’s open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays from March through December.

The first two months of the year, she focuses on painting.

“It’s hard to be closed for those two months, but I have to create, too,” she said.

– Jonathan Brunt

Susan Graham holds a sheep made by Cathy Baskin at Graham’s Geez Loueez Artistry and Gifts, 1514 S. Perry Ave., on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (Jonathan Brunt/The Spokesman-Rev)

Handmade with Love stuffies

(Available at Geez Loueez)

Cathy Baskin isn’t crocheting adorable creatures to make a living or save up for a fancy beach vacation.

“To be honest with you, I just, I love to crochet, and I love doing this stuff,” she said. “The shop just lets me get rid of this.”

The shop is Geez Louez. In retirement, she started crocheting more. Her son’s mother-in-law is Susan Graham, who encouraged her to sell her stuffies in her shop.

“Otherwise it would just accumulate, right? And I wouldn’t have any way to just stop,” she said.

A corner of Geez Louez is packed with Baskin’s plush creatures, from a $5 key-chain-size turtle to an $80 toddler-sized dragon. In between there are bees, a pig with a duck swim floatie, chickens, frogs, mushrooms, sheep, a beaver, an opossum, and much more.

Baskin learned how to crochet from her grandma when she was young.

“She made beautiful Afghan blankets, and that’s kind of how I started,” she said.

She was inspired to crochet stuffies from the internet.

This summer, Baskin crocheted the flowers that Graham arranged for the wedding of her son to Graham’s daughter.

Baskin was a firefighter for 25 years until she retired in 2017.

“It was the greatest job ever,” Baskin said. “I mean, it was right up my alley. I loved it. It was great for myself and my family.”

But she’s happy to be crocheting.

“I hear the fire trucks, and it’s freezing cold outside and I think, ‘Gee, I’m glad I’m not on that truck.’”

– Jonathan Brunt

Kick it with Krampus at Petunia and Loomis

224 N. Howard St. in Spokane

Getting to take a picture with a horned, half-goat, half-demon figure from folklore who chases misbehaving children around (and occasionally drags them down to hell) is not an everyday occurrence. Petunia and Loomis are offering this service, free of charge, as the holidays draw closer.

Jesse McCauley, the store manager at Petunia and Loomis, said people often use their picture with Krampus, the Christmas demon, for holiday cards. He encourages everyone, and practically everything, to come in and take a picture.

“Krampus has held everything from newborn babies to cats and dogs and bunnies,” McCauley said.

How reassuring it is to know that the cloven-hooved, pagan demon of Christmas is not only good with children, but small animals too.

Krampus, the evil nemesis of beloved Santa Claus, is alive and well at this oddity shop off Howard Street every Saturday from Thanksgiving until Christmas, McCauley said.

But maybe a picture with Krampus isn’t your thing. Maybe you’re looking for a giraffe skull for your father? Maybe you need a new pair of jar-encased otter feet to add to your partner’s collection. Or maybe you’re more of a casual doll, tarot card or spell book seeker. If not, there’s always R.L. Stine’s “Goosebumps” section to peruse, or a Lovecraftian monster mold to take home. Whatever peculiarities interest you, Petunia and Loomis, the self-described “year-round creeptown,” is the place to go.

But if you happen to go to Petunia and Loomis on Saturday, make sure to get a picture with Krampus. Just be sure to bring a camera or a smart phone.

“We’ve got some baby beavers, opossum heads, octopus tentacles, a little bit of everything,” McCauley said. “We’ve got a lot of books. I would say our wet specimens and our Christmas ornaments, the Krampus ones, are our biggest deal.”

-Mathew Callaghan

Elz Tastes & Tea Market

328 N. Sullivan Road Unit 2, Spokane Valley, WA

Know someone who likes a little spice in their food? Look no further than Spokane Valley’s little tea market for a perfect Christmas present that can bring some heat to any dish.

Elz Tastes & Tea Market, located on 328 N Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley, is one of the few stores that carries KariKari.

Two sisters, Shelly and Kelly, co-own the market and try to sell local products when they can. The pair grew up in Spokane Valley and graduated from East Valley High School. The shop has an impressive collection of teas, spices, mugs, olive oils, vinegars, hot sauces and other local goodies.

KariKari is a garlic chili crisp spread with bits of shallots, garlic and peanut in it that people use in ramen, stir fries or on its own.

“There’s a lot of different kinds of chili crisps. This is the first one I’ve seen with the garlic and the peanuts in it,” Shelly said. “It leaves a really nice aftertaste.”

The hot spread is brought here through a couple in Bellingham, Washington. Some people come to the shop just to buy it, Shelly said. The 6-ounce containers sell for $15 each, while the 16-ounce ones go for $35.

“We have some of the best customers. We really love our people, and we’ve been so lucky,” Shelly said. “Retail is not always a fun business to be in, and I bet in the five years we’ve had it, we’ve had probably less than 10 people come in that were cranky. And most of them changed their feelings by the time they left the store.”

The store is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

– Emily White