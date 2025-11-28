Christmas Bureau returns to Spokane as need is higher than ever in recent memory: ‘We’re sure glad we can be here’

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review For The Spokesman-Review

This year has tested poor families economically like few others, but Catholic Charities CEO Rob McCann said the Christmas Bureau is once again prepared to step in and do whatever it can to make sure thousands of local families are able to provide a Christmas celebration for themselves and their children.

“The Christmas Bureau is designed for people experiencing tough economic times, and we’re sure glad we can be there,” he said.

Families are struggling with inflation, rising costs on things like food because of tariffs and rising health care costs, McCann said. The recent government shutdown and loss of SNAP benefits has also had a large impact, he said.

“There’s a lot of stress on people just to make ends meet every month,” he said. “Unfortunately, the need this year will be as great or greater than we have ever seen.”

The Christmas Bureau is a joint effort by Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review to provide $30 grocery store vouchers to each family, as well as a toy and a book for each child. The fundraising goal remains at $600,000.

Last year, donations topped out at $582,417.86, just below the goal. The Christmas Bureau helped 27,083 people in 8,576 households, including 12,601 children. The number of households served was up around 600 from the year before.

This year, the Christmas Bureau will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11-13 and 18, and from 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15-17 at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center. It will be closed Sunday, Dec. 14.

The Christmas Bureau is not immune to rising costs either, McCann said. The toys and books cost more, and this year the toys were purchased early to avoid tariffs as much as possible, which meant organizers had to pay to store them.

“We had to buy earlier, so that means more on storage,” he said. “It makes it more important than ever that we meet our goal.”

There are already signs that the need is great, and not just for the Christmas Bureau, McCann said. A lot of people are experiencing fear and anxiety. “The 15 programs of Catholic Charities across the board have seen a major increase in need in just the last six months,” he said.

For the last several years, the Christmas Bureau has accepted online applications in October for families without children in the home who want to receive a grocery store voucher. Last year, 2,836 childless households signed up for a voucher to be mailed to them. This year, more than 3,700 households signed up.

“Those early signups are generally a pretty big indicator of how it’s going to go in December,” he said.

Organizers are also making a big push this year to collect pajamas to be given out to families as an extra bonus. Families are always grateful to receive them, but there are never enough for everyone. A pair of pajamas might not seem important, McCann said, but it is often the little things that are important to those in need.

“Things that most of us take for granted are a big deal for those in intergenerational poverty,” he said.

McCann said he is grateful for the support of the community that has been donating to the Christmas Bureau to support their neighbors for 79 years.

“I’m also inspired by the 450 volunteers who come and help us build a toy store in the middle of the Fairgrounds, build a book store,” he said.

Those interested in donating to the Christmas Bureau can send a check to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, PO Box 516, Spokane WA 99210 or donate online at www.christmasbureauspokane.org. Donations can also be dropped off at The Spokesman-Review, 999 W. Riverside.

Each donation will be listed in stories in The Spokesman-Review that will run six days a week until Christmas Day. A final donation total will be revealed in a story on New Year’s Day.