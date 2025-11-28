Report: Princeton transfer Caden Pierce – former HS teammate of Braden Huff – schedules Gonzaga visit

Princeton transfer Caden Pierce, a former Ivy League Conference Player of the Year, will make an official visit to Gonzaga before deciding where he will continue his college basketball career.

The 6-foot-7 wing already visited Grand Canyon and will take trips to UConn, Duke and Louisville, in addition to Gonzaga, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

Pierce played 90 games over three seasons for Princeton before entering the transfer portal last spring. He is redshirting in 2025-26 and will have one year of eligibility remaining next season.

The Glen Ellyn, Illinois, native has a connection to Gonzaga’s current roster, playing high school basketball with junior forward Braden Huff at Glenbard West in the Chicago suburbs. Huff and Pierce helped guide the school to a 37-1 record in 2021-22 and win Class 4A IHSA State championship, finishing the year ranked top 10 nationally by MaxPreps.

The former high school teammates also played together on the Illinois Wolves, who compete on the AAU Under Armour Association circuit.

Pierce, the younger brother of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce, was a full-time starter for Princeton since his freshman year at the Ivy League program. During a breakout sophomore season, he averaged 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals for the Tigers, winning player of the year honors in his league.

An ankle injury limited Pierce as a junior, but he still averaged 11.2 ppg and 7.2 rpg while starting 29 times for Princeton. Pierce has made 48% of his career field goals and 32% from the 3-point line, connecting on 34% of his 3’s as a sophomore.

Pierce was a member of Princeton’s Cinderella run to the Sweet 16 in 2023, sinking two late free throws to help the No. 15 Tigers upset former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd and No. 2 Arizona in the opening round. Princeton’s NCAA Tournament run ended two games later with a 86-75 loss to No. 6 Creighton and former GU point guard Ryan Nembhard.

It will mark the second time in as many years the Zags host a Division I transfer during the middle of the season.

Last fall, former Florida State and Virginia wing Jalen Warley took a trip to Spokane shortly after Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett announced his retirement, prompting Warley to enter the transfer portal. Warley committed to the Zags weeks later and, after using a redshirt in 2024-25, has been an integral part of the team’s bench rotation through eight games.

Gonzaga is set to bring one of the top 15 high school recruiting classes in the country next season, but could still use depth and experience on the wing with Warley, Tyon Grant-Foster and Steele Venters all expected to be out of eligibility.