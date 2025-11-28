The pick: Why Washington State will beat Oregon State

PULLMAN – Say what you will about Washington State’s offense.

The Cougars have not looked like the same team in second halves this season. Quarterback Zevi Eckhaus throws too many interceptions. They’re too inconsistent, too hot-and-cold, and too one-dimensional to execute the kind of offense that coach Jimmy Rogers envisions for this program.

All of that may be true, but the reason we’re picking WSU to top Oregon State on Saturday and earn bowl eligibility for the ninth time in the last 10 full seasons is because this game is at Gesa Field. At home, the Cougars have looked like the best versions of themselves, setting themselves up to earn their sixth win of the season.

Sound too simple? Check out the numbers. In their last three home games, WSU is averaging nearly 27 points per game, putting up 28 each on Toledo and Louisiana Tech. The Cougs have also shown a much better ability to grind out long drives to put away games, like a 12-play drive against the Bulldogs and another against the Rockets, the latter chewing up nearly seven minutes of game time. Those have been in much shorter supply on the road.

Still, the Cougars can’t rely on home-field advantage. While their defense has been excellent all season, WSU can’t afford to give up the kinds of explosive plays that led to their loss against James Madison last weekend. And Eckhaus has to make better decisions in the pocket, and take care of the ball.

But WSU has been able to deliver on both fronts much easier at home. Look for the Cougars to do it again this weekend against the Beavers and land in a bowl game.

The pick: WSU 24, OSU 6