Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Lucas P. Richardson and Lalita A. Gamero, both of Veradale.

Bradley R. Bare and Katrina P. Valentine, both of Mead.

Victor A. Perez, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Lampoun T. Keopha, of Airway Heights.

John P. Byrne and Terri L. McVie, both of Spokane.

Michael L. Bodey and Amber J. Allison, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Express National Bank v. Shad Barnhart, money claimed owed.

Easy Acres Community LLC v. Tamra Hiatt, restitution of premises.

Easy Acres Community LLC v. Kobe Norwood, restitution of premises.

Central Lofts LLC v. Jennifer Leetch, restitution of premises.

First National Insurance Co. of America v. Bernave Vazquez, complaint for damages.

Kellcraft Inc. v. The Peil Style Inc., Hillary Peil and Shon Peil, complaint for damages and injunction.

Changchun Zhu, Michael A. Heise and Youmei International Education LLC v. Zongyue Li and Paul O’Sullivan, complaint.

S.S. v. Spokane Public Schools, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Evans, Aleczondra M. and Selzler, Christopher M.

Clayton, Matthew W. and Amanda A.

Bowden, Jessica K. and Duaine W.

Goodall, Jessica and Larson, Hans E.

Olsen, Christopher L. and Dixon, Danielle B.

Gillam, Sarah M. and Cooper, Rhys C.

Klakken, Marcus G. and Kopf-Klakken, Shirley A.

Frazer, Nicole M. and Scot M.

Sutley, Joshua D. and Lanessa I.

Chambers, Elizabeth R. and Arneson, Aaron

Droullard, Tonya M. and John C.

Smolinski, George, III and Amy

Roach, Daniel and Tamera

Evans, Kenneth and Nina

Cardinale, Vincent R. and Bentley, Taiten M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

William N. Merrill, 42; 60 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of order violation and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Andrew L. Beavers, IV, 20; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of third-degree domestic malicious mischief.

Felipe D. Salazar Pineda, 26; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Meliya R. Zarate, 25; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of criminal mischief.

Parker Lindner, also known as Parker W. Lindner, 22; 189 days in jail with credit given for 189 days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Cung L. Hup, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Andrew Van Winkle

Cadence T. Swan, 24; 44 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Kendra R. Jaurez, 40; $15 restitution, 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Tyler M. Johnson, 40; $700 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 11 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Nathaniel C. Love, 33; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Antoine L. Jones, 32; 13 days in jail, displaying weapon.

Justin L. Keaton, 39; nine days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Adele A. Loney, 37; $991 fine, one day in jail, physical control.

Brandon J. Madison, 38; 13 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Christopher C. McCracken, 52; 364 days in jail converted to 304 days of electronic home monitoring, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree driving with a suspended license and second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Girolamo Napoli, 47; one day in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Lane M. Peterson, 36; 10 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Kenneth M. J. Ray, 38; 20 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public.

Marcel A. Rodriguez, 25; 51 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Venus M. Serrano, 39; one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Daniel D. Smith, 57; 11 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Matthew N. Weed, 38; 30 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public.

Shelby S. Weir, 32; seven days in jail, third-degree theft.

Lance A. Wynne, 38; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Trevor J. Siders, 39; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Kenneth R. White, II, 59; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 12 months of probation, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Daniel G. Vassar, 58; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, operating a vehicle without a license.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jerad H. McKnight, 35; 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Matt J. Galluzzo, 39; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.