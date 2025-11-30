Want to donate locally for Giving Tuesday? Here are some Spokane charities and nonprofits looking for help

Giving Tuesday is a way to show thanks the week after Thanksgiving to charities and nonprofits that do good work all year round.

Here are some notable local nonprofits looking for donations on Dec. 2.

YWCA

Every dollar given to Spokane’s YWCA will be matched up to $100,000 on Giving Tuesday through the end of the year.

Focused on helping women experiencing domestic violence, the YWCA runs a shelter, provides legal services, free clothing and other support.

YWCA Director of Philanthropy Briana Berner said the YWCA’s work is more vital this time of year because rates of domestic violence can increase over the holidays.

“We are frontline crisis support. People have less support this time of year, and many people don’t understand how high the rates of domestic violence are,” she said.

Funds raised on Giving Tuesday will go toward the YWCA’s shelter for domestic abuse survivors, she said .

Donations can be made at ywcaspokane.org/ways-to-give/.

Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels Spokane has a donor that will match Giving Tuesday donations up to $10,000.

The organization provides meals to elderly Spokanites who are homebound. They serve more than 600 meals each day, said Executive Director Owen Esperas.

“We are a local organization that is community funded,” he said. “We will be a great steward for your donation, and this year we have seen an increased need.”

Meals on Wheels has received more than 1,000 more meal requests each month so far in 2025 compared the same month a year earlier, Esperas said.

Donations can be made at mowspokane.org/donate.

Second Harvest

Donations to Second Harvest food bank on Giving Tuesday will be matched up to $25,000.

“Food is going out faster than it’s coming in,” said Second Harvest Philanthropy Director Kathy Hedgcock. “Giving Tuesday will help us keep pace with the growing need.”

First-time visitors to the food bank increased during the fall’s government shutdown, leaving the organization without the resources they would normally have during the holidays, she said.

“Giving Tuesday is a moment in our community to come together and make sure local families throughout the area have reliable access to nutritious food. With need at some of the highest levels we’ve seen, every gift helps keep food moving quickly to where it’s really needed,” Hedgcock said.

Donations can be made at 2-harvest.org/get-involved/.

Vanessa Behan

Named after a Spokane child who died from abuse injuries at the age of 2, Vanessa Behan is an organization that provides free childcare and parenting education. Development Director Lacey Renner said the organization’s goal is to prevent child abuse and neglect in Spokane.

“This time of year is so stressful for parents. Our work takes on an even greater importance,” she said.

Donations can be made at vanessabehan.org/giving-options.

Elevations

Children’s therapy foundation Elevations Spokane is asking for $25 donations on Giving Tuesday. Each person who gives will pay for a family’s co-pay of their child’s therapy.

Elevations Spokane funds speech and occupational therapy for children who have special needs. Often, families must pay out of pocket or numerous co-pay fees when obtaining specialized treatment for their children, said Elevations Spokane Executive Director Rae-Lynn Barden.

“We fill a gap that isn’t there to help families get necessary therapy and equipment for children with special needs,” Barden said.

Donations can be made at elevationsspokane.org/donate.

Spokane Humane Society

Spokane Humane Society donations on Giving Tuesday will matched up to $5,000.

In addition to their pet adoption services, the Spokane Humane Society also provides medical care, a low-income veterinary clinic and community pet food pantry.

“On a weekly basis, our team does not know what will come through our doors,” said Humane Society Marketing Director Kristi Soto.

“It may be an animal that has had a broken leg for weeks. It may be someone who has fallen on hard times and can no longer care for their pets. It may be a community member who found a litter of kittens or puppies or a dog tied to a flagpole overnight. Our organization is not here to judge any situation; we truly just want to be able to help when and if we can,” she said.

Donations can be made at spokanehumanesociety.org/donate.