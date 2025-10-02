Bryan Woo’s availability for Mariners’ ALDS roster remains unclear

By Tim Booth and Adam Jude Seattle Times

In an important step in his recovery from a pectoral muscle injury, Bryan Woo threw 15 pitches off the main T-Mobile Park mound on Thursday afternoon, two days before the Mariners are set to open a best-of-five American League Division Series at home.

Woo’s place on the Mariners’ ALDS roster remains uncertain.

“A positive day,” Woo said. “I’m still not where I want to be in terms of game speed of everything, but in terms of how everything’s progressed, I’m happy with it, considering a week ago I wasn’t even throwing yet. And then a week from now, hopefully, we’ll be in a better spot.”

If that’s a realistic timeline, Woo wouldn’t be available until Game 5 of the ALDS, at the earliest.

It’s possible the Mariners could decide to use his roster spot on an extra relief pitcher and hope Woo is available to return for the AL Championship Series, should the Mariners advance that far.

A 25-year-old first-time All-Star, Woo emerged as the Mariners’ No. 1 starter during a crucial time as the starting rotation navigated lengthy injury absences from Logan Gilbert and George Kirby.

Woo missing any time in the playoffs would be a setback for a team built largely around its pitching.

He was asked if he’s optimistic he would be included on the ALDS roster.

“I’m not going to put any assumptions on it yet,” he said. “Like I said, I’m just trying to take it day by day.”

The Mariners have not announced their starting pitchers for the weekend — they are expected to do so Friday — but it’s looking more likely that they’ll turn to one of their veteran right-handers to start Game 1 on Saturday.

Gilbert, the opening-day starter, would seem to be the obvious choice, with Luis Castillo or Kirby as an option for Game 2 on Sunday.

If Woo is unable to pitch in the ALDS, Bryce Miller could be in line to start an ALDS game.

It’s been 13 days since Woo exited his start in Houston on Sept. 19 with what was later described as inflammation in his right pectoral muscle. The Mariners did not place on him on the injured list, and they have not provided more details on the nature of the injury.

Woo was in full uniform Thursday afternoon and simulated a full pregame warmup routine in the outfield before throwing about 25 pitches in the bullpen. He walked to the home dugout, and took the mound in the middle of the field to face two “live” batters, both of whom were instructed not to swing.

Mariners executives watched from luxury seats behind home plate, and most of the club’s coaching and training staff watched from the edge of the dugout, manager Dan Wilson among them.

Pitching coaches Pete Woodworth and Trent Blank squatted behind the mound as Woo threw his 15 pitches at what appeared to be about 90% effort. There were no velocity readings made available publicly.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating,” Woo said. “With injuries, you never can — you never know. Obviously, it’s part of it, but you just do your best to try to control what you can control in the training room and doing what you can to get back on the field. But, yeah, just baby steps.”

After he threw his final pitch, Woo huddled behind the mound to confer with Wilson, Woodworth, Blank and two trainers.

“That was a big step,” Woo said. “Like I said, still not quite a game speed with everything, but in terms of how everything has progressed, I’m happy.”