ICE confirms it will patrol Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show

By Muri Assunção New York Daily News

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are expected to attend Bad Bunny’s halftime Super Bowl performance to potentially arrest and deport undocumented immigrants, according to Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski.

ICE confirmed the move in a statement to TMZ on Thursday. “There is no safe haven for violent criminal illegal aliens in the United States,” an agency spokesperson told the outlet.

Lewandowski — the fired Trump campaign manager who is now seen as the “muscle” behind the work of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem — spoke with right-wing commentator Benny Johnson during his podcast, “The Benny Show,” on Wednesday.

When asked whether ICE would “have enforcement” at next year’s Super Bowl for the Bad Bunny performance, Lewandowski was emphatic: “Benny, there is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else.”

The NFL confirmed Sunday that the 31-year-old reggaeton superstar would perform at Super Bowl LX, set for Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

“We will find you. We will apprehend you,” Lewandowski said, referring to potential ICE targets at the show. “We will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you. That is a very real situation under this administration, which is completely different from how it used to be,” he added.

Lewandowski also criticized the NFL for picking an artist “who seems to hate America so much to represent them at the halftime show,” calling the decision “shameful.”

The high-profile Trump adviser was likely referring to Bad Bunny’s decision to skip the U.S. on his upcoming world tour, citing concerns that “f—king ICE” could be outside his concert venues, which was something the artist was “very concerned about.”

The Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour — an all-stadium tour supporting the singer’s sixth solo album — kicks off in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Nov. 21 and concludes in Brussels, Belgium, on July 22, 2026.

But Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, still gave U.S. residents a chance to experience his latest music with a record-breaking, 31-show residency in his native Puerto Rico, which wrapped Sept. 20.