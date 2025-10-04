Fired Health district administrator says she left SRHD ‘in a better place’ than when she was hired

A week after being fired as administrative officer of the Spokane Regional Health District, Alicia Thompson is still proud of her nearly two years at the organization.

“I am proud of the work I did and I believe I left the organization in a better place,” she said Wednesday.

Both Thompson and members of district’s board of health declined to explain why she was fired – citing a mutual confidentiality agreement in Thompson’s severance agreement, which included a more than $107,000 payout.

That agreement cited only nebulous “performance” concerns of Thompson’s work. Thompson declined to say what these concerns were but did not indicate she believed she did anything wrong.

In a LinkedIn post after her firing Thompson said she was “grateful for the opportunity to serve” and touted accomplishments in her tenure.

“I am deeply committed to public health and excited about what the future holds. I look forward to connecting with my network as I explore new opportunities where I can contribute my skills and passion,” she wrote.

Tasked with overseeing the health district’s operations, Thompson had been the administrator since December 2023. She was hired by the health board which is made up of elected officials in city and county government, and members of the public appointed by the board as a whole. Under a new state law some board members may be appointed directly by local tribal governments.

Health board chair and Spokane County Commissioner Amber Waldref said she “thanks” Thompson for her service and wishes her well.

Former administrative officer Amelia Clark dismissed then-health officer Dr. Bob Lutz in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic without approval by the Board of Health. After facing multiple complaints that she violated state law, Clark left her post in 2022 and agreed with state health officials not to ever serve in the position again.

Asked how the board would return confidence to the public health organization, Waldref said the disruption would not impact the public health work.

“I’m personally very committed to SRHD providing excellent public health information, guidance, support and programs in our community, and so I will be doing everything I can to move forward to ensure SRHD is in a good position,” she said.

Waldref also noted she is much more concerned by federal threats to public health funding than she is Thompson’s departure. While interim administrative officers have been appointed, Waldref did not know when a search would begin for Thompson’s permanent replacement.