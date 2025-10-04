Sean Combs sentenced to more than 4 years in prison after apologizing for ‘sick’ conduct

By Ben Sisario, Julia Jacobs and Joe Coscarelli New York Times

NEW YORK – Sean Combs, the fallen hip-hop mogul, was sentenced Friday to more than four years in prison for prostitution-related offenses, in a case that drew global attention for its lurid accounts of violence and fetishistic sex marathons.

Judge Arun Subramanian, who was overseeing the case, said in delivering the sentence of 50 months that a substantial sentence was required “to send a message to abusers and victims alike that exploitation and violence against women is met with real accountability.”

Combs’ lawyers had argued that he was at most a “john” in hiring prostitutes and that the sex involved was consensual. Subramanian addressed those arguments directly.

“You were no john,” he told Combs. “You were more than that, even if your currency was satisfying your sexual desires instead of money. But the coercion was the same, if not worse.”

Combs’ lawyers had argued for a far lighter sentence – no more than 14 months – after a jury acquitted him of the most serious charges he had faced, of trafficking two former girlfriends for sex and running a racketeering conspiracy responsible for crimes spanning two decades. The government had requested a sentence of more than 11 years.

At his trial, Combs was convicted on two lesser counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, charges related to travel arrangements he made for sexual encounters between his girlfriends and hired male escorts, known as “freak-offs” and “hotel nights.” Two of those women – Casandra Ventura, the singer also known as Cassie, and another former girlfriend who used the pseudonym Jane – testified at length about feeling violated by the encounters.

Accounting for the year Combs has already spent in detention since his arrest in September 2024, and the potential for time off for good behavior, the sentence means that Combs would remain incarcerated until 2028.

After not testifying during his trial, Combs asked the court for mercy Friday, apologizing to his ex-girlfriends, his family and the community while calling his conduct “disgusting, shameful and sick.”

“I beg your honor for mercy,” Combs said during his 12-minute address, his voice shaking as he stood at the defense counsel’s table. He added, “No matter what anybody says, I know that I’m truly sorry for it all.”

The judge also imposed a fine of $500,000, the maximum possible.

The sentence is a striking fate for a man who once stood at the top of the music world, and leveraged his fame into successful business ventures in fashion, media and branding. After the trial ended in July, Combs’ lawyers portrayed him as a man who had largely been vindicated and deserved a near immediate release from detention. But Subramanian was resolute that Combs’ conduct required a steeper punishment.

A lawyer for Ventura, Douglas Wigdor, said after the sentence was announced that her bravery and fortitude had been an inspiration for many. “While nothing can undo the trauma caused by Combs, the sentence imposed today recognizes the impact of the serious offenses he committed,” he said in a statement.

The sentence was announced at the end of a lengthy and emotional hearing, during which five of Combs’ lawyers and his six adult children praised him as an inspiring figure who had used his time in detention to get sober and help his fellow inmates improve their lives. In arguing for a stiff sentence, prosecutors depicted him as a longtime abuser who exploited women to chase his own sexual gratification.

Here is what else to know about Friday’s hearing:

– The prosecution’s arguments: Prosecutors addressed the judge first in the hearing and highlighted the effect of Combs’ violence on victims, and what they characterized as a lack of remorse. Christy Slavik, a prosecutor, said that Combs, apparently expecting a lenient sentence, had arranged speaking engagements in Miami as early as next week. “That is the height of hubris,” she said. The defense offered a lengthy and emotional rebuttal, presenting Combs as a changed man.

– Tearful testimonials: During hourslong comments by the defense, five of Combs’ lawyers spoke and Combs’ six adult children each gave brief remarks, expressing their love for their father and, often in tears, asking for mercy. “Please, your honor, please, give our family the chance to heal together,” said D’Lila Combs, one of his daughters. The defense also showed an 11-minute documentary-style video celebrating Combs as a philanthropist and an inspiring leader. As it played, Combs was sobbing, his hand covering his face and his body heaving.

– The charges: Combs was convicted of two counts of violating the Mann Act, which makes it a crime to transport people across state lines for the purpose of prostitution.

