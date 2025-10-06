In race for fire commissioner in Mead, one candidate says he backs his opponent

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Two names are on the ballot for fire commissioner in Spokane County Fire District 9, but one candidate said he had second thoughts about the position after it was too late to remove his.

So, Miguel Valencia said, he has not been campaigning.

“I decided I have too much on my plate at the moment and believe my opponent has done a decent job as fire commissioner and will continue to do so,” he said via text.

Incumbent fire Commissioner Jim Bennett, who has held his seat since 2014, did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.

According to his biography on the District 9 website, Bennett has worked as a paramedic with AMR since 1992. According to his profile in the Spokane County Official Voters’ Guide, he was previously a volunteer with Deer Park Ambulance and Stevens County Fire District 1. He served as a fire commissioner with Stevens County Fire District 1 from 1999 to 2005.

Bennett submitted a statement to the Voter’s Pamphlet that reads: “Our community is the center of urban and rural interface for wildfire risk and our district performs an outstanding job protecting this community. I bring a fundamental understanding and a great sense of fiduciary responsibility to make this mission one every day. I would appreciate your vote and the confidence you bestow in continuing for the next six years.”