Starbucks bringing back Eggnog Lattes, Red Cup Day. See all 2025 holiday drinks, merch.

By Jonathan Limehouse and Mike Snider USA TODAY USA TODAY

Nothing epitomizes Christmas like eggnog, peppermint and gingerbread-flavored items, something Starbucks knows all too well.

Starbucks is bringing back its holiday menu and the ever-popular Red Cup Day. Come Nov. 6, the coffeehouse chain will be adding the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte and Iced Gingerbread Chai to its menu.

Later in the holiday season, Chestnut Praline Latte and fan-favorite Eggnog Latte will return, Starbucks told USA Today in a statement.

Coffee enthusiasts rejoice as Red Cup Day will also be returning later this holiday season, according to Starbucks. Customers will be able to celebrate the unofficial annual holiday with a collectible, reusable holiday cup, which will be given out for free with the purchase of any handcrafted holiday beverage, the coffeehouse chain added.

Here is what to know about Starbucks’ holiday menu and its other festive endeavors.

According to Starbucks, the holiday menu items include:

Peppermint Mocha: features Starbucks Signature Espresso combined with steamed milk, mocha sauce and peppermint-flavored syrup, topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls. Available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino blended beverage. Caramel Brulée Latte: combines Starbucks Signature Espresso with steamed milk and rich caramel brulée sauce, topped with whipped cream and caramel brulée topping. Available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino blended beverage. Iced Sugar Cookie Latte: sugar cookie-flavored syrup combined with Starbucks Blonde Espresso, ice and milk, topped with red and green sprinkles. Available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino blended beverage. Iced Gingerbread Chai: combines warm chai spices, creamy oat milk and ice, topped with nondairy gingerbread-flavored cold foam and a spice topping. Chestnut Praline Latte: features Starbucks Signature Espresso, steamed milk and flavors of caramelized chestnuts and spices, topped with whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs. Available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino blended beverage. Eggnog Latte: After recently being discontinued from the holiday menu in 2021, this returning drink features Starbucks Signature Espresso, steamed eggnog, a splash of milk and a topping of nutmeg.



Starbucks collaborating with Hello Kitty on holiday merchandise





In addition to its holiday menu, Starbucks said it will be offering a holiday merch collection (festive drinkware and gift sets), along with the chain’s limited-edition collaboration with Hello Kitty.

“Starbucks and Hello Kitty have strong fandoms and deep roots in culture,” Kap Pitarys, director of U.S. merchandise for Starbucks, said in a statement. “Interestingly, both were born in the ‘70s – Hello Kitty in 1974 and Starbucks in 1971. We’re excited to bring back that nostalgic vibe with this special collaboration this holiday season.”

Pitarys added that bringing the two brands together for this collection “felt natural” as both “focus on nostalgia, human connection and bringing people together.”

The exclusive collection will feature an array of items and collectibles, including a Hello Kitty plush dressed in the iconic Starbucks green apron (and her signature red bow) for $34.95, a 16-ounce Hello Kitty ceramic mug for $32.95, a 26-ounce stainless steel cold cup for $32.95, a 20-ounce water bottle for $29.95, a 24-ounce cold cup for $24.95 and a stainless steel 12-ounce tumbler for $32.95.

“The collection is anchored by tumblers, mugs and cold cups, and we’re also offering some fun, unexpected items,” Pitarys said. “Whether you’re looking for a gift for a friend or a little something for yourself, this collection makes everyday moments feel a little more joyful and every gift a little more personal.”

The Starbucks and Hello Kitty collection will be available in participating Starbucks coffeehouses in the U.S. and Canada starting Nov. 6, while supplies last.

What else is Starbucks offering for the holidays?





This holiday season, Starbucks said its bakery case “will be dressed for the season” as some fan favorite pastries will be returning, including the Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish. New additions will include the Polar Bear Cake Pop and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread.

Also, for coffee fans who can’t wait until Nov. 6, Starbucks’ holiday coffees and creamers are now available at select grocery and department stores, including Target and Walmart.

“Coffee fans who are looking for holiday flavors now – such as Peppermint Mocha and Sugar Cookie Latte – can purchase Starbucks coffees, creamers and ready-to-drink beverages where groceries are sold nationwide,” Starbucks said.