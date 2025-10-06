This day in history: Panel recommends new juvenile justice system for Spokane youths; Former Detroit Tigers and Spokane Indians player named celebrity announcer for Chronicle’s World Series calls

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: “Why did Johnny and Suzy become juvenile delinquents?”

That was the question pondered by a panel of professionals in Spokane’s juvenile justice system.

The answers included:

“A lack of respect for property.”

“A breakdown in parental control.”

“Parents who either cannot or do not assume a rightful and appropriate role in running their family.”

“No longer much stigma attached to being involved in breaking the law.”

The solutions?

Panel members recommended a new system that would hold both juveniles and their parents accountable.

(Spokane Daily Chronicle archives)

From 1925: “Sad Slim” Smith, a former pitcher for the Detroit Tigers and Spokane Indians, was named the celebrity announcer for the Spokane Chronicle’s traditional World Series calls.

“Each day, Sad Slim will drape his six feet , three inches over the Monroe Street fire escape at the Chronicle office and megaphone each ball, strike and play of the great American classic,” the Chronicle wrote.

As usual, crowds would gather on the street below. The Chronicle noted that Smith “will make more speeches than any other man in the Inland Empire.”

This was the only way for Spokane residents to get live game updates, although by 1927 nationwide radio broadcasts would take over the job.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1979: Pope John Paul II is the first pope to visit the White House, meeting with President Jimmy Carter.